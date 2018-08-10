DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. -- It's said a picture is worth a thousand words. This time, however, so many photos might leave you speechless.

With a wedding day looming closer, Jessica Padgett was set to marry the love of her life. It never happened.

An alleged drunk driver crashed into and killed her fiance, Kendall Murphy, a volunteer firefighter.

The accused driver was another volunteer firefighter who was responding to a crash while intoxicated, according to the Indianapolis Star in November 2017.

Destined not to let Murphy's memory fade, Padgett chose to have several photos taken on the day that was supposed to be her wedding day. Photographer Mandi Knepp of Loving Life Photography captured each moment -- some lighter, others much more solemn.

Padgett smiles and laughs with her family in one photo. In another, she poses with Murphy's firefighter uniform and gear.

One of the remaining few is deeply personal, with Padgett kneeling over and embracing Murphy's gravestone.

Knepp said she'd like viewers to appreciate and learn from her images.

"I hope it might inspire someone else to walk the path that Jessica chose, setting aside a day to remember the one they loved, that it would bring healing to many," Knepp said. "I also hope its a platform for everyone to see what life is like when drunk driving is involved."

" Its hard when you miss someone. But, you know, if you miss them you were BLESSED. It means you had someone special in your life, someone worth missing." Posted by Loving Life Photography on Friday, October 5, 2018

