Bob Einstein, a two-time Emmy-award winning actor and comedian, died on Wednesday. He was 76.

His representative Lee Kernis confirmed in an email to USA Today that Einstein died at his home in Indian Wells, Calif. on Wednesday. Einstein had previously been diagnosed with cancer, but the cause of his death was not immediately known.

The actor and comedian was best known for his recurring role as Marty Funkhouser on HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm." Einstein was also well known for his role as Super Dave Osborne, a satirical stuntman character who appeared on many late night and comedy shows from the 70's through the early 2000's

Einstein won his first Emmy for writing as part of the writing team for "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour." He went on to win another Emmy as a producer for 70's television series "Van Dyke and Company."

Einstein was born Stewart Robert Einstein in November 1942 in Los Angeles. He is survived by his brothers Albert Brooks and Cliff Einstein, his wife Roberta Einstein, his daughter Erin Einstein Dale, son-in-law Andrew Dale and grandchildren Ethan and Zoe.

Brooks remembered his brother in a tribute on Twitter Wednesday as "a great brother, father and husband" and "a brilliantly funny man."

R.I.P. My dear brother Bob Einstein. A great brother, father and husband. A brilliantly funny man. You will be missed forever. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) January 2, 2019

Comedian Richard Lewis also remembered his friend on Twitter, saying, "I knew him forever. [heart emoji] to his loved ones. His long career is hard to match. His role on #curbyourenthusiasm was excruciatingly brilliant! Our cast and crew will be devastated. He was so loved. He told me how much he loved LD and Curb. RIP buddy."

