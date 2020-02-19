SACRAMENTO, Calif — A top campaign adviser says Michael Bloomberg would sell the financial data and media company that bears his name if elected U.S. president.

Bloomberg would put Bloomberg LP into a blind trust, and the trustee would sell it, with the proceeds going to Bloomberg's philanthropy.

That stands in contrast to President Donald Trump, who has not fully divested from his business entities or put them in a blind trust.

“We want to be 180 degrees apart from Donald Trump around financial conflicts of interest," adviser Tim O'Brien told the Associated Press.

Bloomberg will have an extraordinarily difficult financial portfolio to untangle if elected.

