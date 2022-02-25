Dallas County attorney, judge react to Biden's Supreme Court nominee Kentanji Jackson Brown

If confirmed, Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve on the United States Supreme Court.

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — It was an emotional day for some leaders in law as President Joe Biden nominated Judge Kentanji Jackson to the United States Supreme Court. If confirmed, Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve on the United States Supreme Court.

“Too long our government, our courts haven't looked like America,” President Biden said. “I believe it's time that we have a court that reflects the full talents and greatness of our nation, with a nominee of extraordinary qualifications."

Judge Jackson, a Harvard grad and federal judge, spoke at the White House Friday afternoon.

"I am truly humbled by the extraordinary honor of this nomination," Jackson said. "And I am especially grateful for the care that you have taken in discharging your constitutional duty in service of our democracy, with all that is going on in the world today."

As Jackson spoke after receiving the nomination, Dallas County attorney Thelma Clardy listened. Clardy’s been an attorney for 40 years.

“When I first started, we never even thought we would see even a Black man as President. And now to get to this stage, to see Kamala Harris as Vice President, and now a Black female as a nominee for the Supreme Court, it’s really wonderful,” she said. “Tears came to my eyes, quite frankly.”

Raquel “Rocky” Jones is the presiding judge of the 203rd Judicial District Court in Dallas County.

“To know that the announcement was coming it was joyous, it was exciting,” Jones said. “Over the years, over the decades, throughout history, many populations, not just African American women but other minority groups and classes, they just wanted a seat at the table. So, just being able to know that there can be a seat at the table for Justice Brown Jackson, it was momentous.”

If confirmed, Jackson will replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. Jackson served as a clerk for Breyer in the 90’s. She’s now on the verge of making history.

“My life has been blessed beyond measure and I do know that one can only come this far by faith,” said Jackson.