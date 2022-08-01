Drone strike kills al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri, Biden set to speak

President Joe Biden is scheduled to address the nation at 7:30 p.m. EST.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is set to address the nation Monday following what the White House says was a “successful” counterterrorism operation on an al-Qaida target in Afghanistan over the weekend.

A U.S. airstrike has killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Current and former officials began hearing Sunday afternoon that al-Zawahri had been killed in a drone strike, but the administration delayed releasing the information until his death could be confirmed, according to the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.

White House officials declined to confirm the al-Zawahri was killed but noted in a statement that “the United States conducted a counterterrorism operation against a significant Al Qaeda target in Afghanistan. The operation was successful and there were no civilian casualties.”

Biden planned to speak from the balcony off the White House Blue Room as he remains in isolation in the residence while he continues to test positive for COVID-19.

The president tested positive on Saturday, in what appears to be a rare case of "rebound" from his anti-viral drug treatment, requiring him to cancel travel and in-person events as he isolates for at least five days in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.