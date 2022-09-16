Bed Bath & Beyond releases initial list of store closings

The struggling home goods retailer said it plans to close about 150 of its stores and has now revealed the first ones that will be shutting down.

WASHINGTON — Bed Bath & Beyond has announced the first phase of stores that will be closing as part of the company's restructuring plan.

In August, the home goods retailer said it would close about 150 of its namesake stores and cut its workforce by 20%.

The initial list of store closings includes 56 locations across 21 states and Puerto Rico. The states losing the most stores in the first wave are California, Illinois and Michigan.

Bed Bath & Beyond did not respond when asked how soon the stores on the closings list would shutter their doors for good.

As of May, the retailer operated a total of 955 stores, including 769 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, 135 buybuy Baby stores and 51 stores under the names Harmon, Harmon Face Values or Face Values.

Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list

Arizona

Phoenix: 34750 N. North Valley Parkway

Tucson: 5225 South Calle Santa Cruz

California

Burbank: 201 East Magnolia Blvd.

Lakewood: 75 Lakewood Center Mall

Larkspur: 2601 Larkspur Landing Circle

Marina: 117 General Stilwell Drive

Palmdale: 39421 10th Street West

Redding: 1140 Hilltop Drive

Santee: 9918 Mission Gorge Road

San Leandro: 15555 East 14th Street, Suite 240

Connecticut

Stamford: Ridgeway Shopping Center, 2275 Summer Street

Waterford: 850 Hartford Turnpike

Florida

Sanford: 111 Towne Center Blvd.

Sunrise: 12801 W. Sunrise Blvd., Anchor C

Georgia

Snellville: Presidential Market Center, 1905 Scenic Hwy Suite 5000

Suwanee: 2623 Peachtree Pkwy

Iowa

Dubuque: 2475 N.W. Arterial

Waterloo: 1522 Flammang Drive

Illinois

Bourbonnais: 2056 North State Route 50

Carbondale: University Mall, 1265 E. Main Street

Fairview Heights: Fairview Center, 6611 N. Illinois

Gurnee: 6132 Grand Ave., Gurnee Mills Mall

Joliet: 2850 Plainfield Road

Schaumburg: 915 East Golf Road

Louisiana

Bossier City: 2900 Meadow Creek Drive

Massachusetts

Dorchester: 8B Allstate Road, Suite 1

Milford: 230 Fortune Boulevard

Seekonk: 35 Highland Avenue

Michigan

Chesterfield: 50551 Waterside Drive

Farmington Hills: 31075 Orchard Lake Road

Northville: Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Rd

Walker: Green Ridge Square, 3410 Alpine Avenue NW

White Lake Twp.: 9050 Highland Road

Minnesota

St. Cloud: 3959 Second Street South

New Jersey

Flanders: 30 International Drive, Suite 1

Manalapan: 13 Route 9 South

Paramus: 34 E Ridgewood Ave

Plattsburgh: 73 Centre Drive, Suite 100

New York

Farmingdale: 251 Airport Plaza Blvd.

Middletown: 470 Route 211 East, Suite 3

Mt. Vernon: 500 East Sandford Blvd.

New Hartford: 4805 Commercial Drive

Nevada

Sparks: 195 Los Altos Pkwy

North Carolina

Charlotte: The Arboretum, 3413 Pineville-Matthews Rd.

Ohio

Cincinnati: 3681 Stone Creek Blvd.

Hamilton: Bridgewater Falls, 3451 Princeton Road

Perrysburg: 10027 Fremont Pike

Sandusky: 4020 Milan Road, Unit# 910

Oregon

Beaverton: 2780 SW Cedar Hills Blvd.

Pennsylvania

Wynnewood: 70 E. Wynnewood Blvd.

Puerto Rico

Bayamon: Plaza Del Sol, 725 West Main Avenue

Texas

Port Arthur: Central Mall 3100 Highway 365 Suite 114

Wichita Falls: 3201 Lawrence Road Suite A

Virginia

Christiansburg: 135 Shoppers Way NW

Leesburg: 532 Fort Evans Road

Washington