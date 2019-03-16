April the Giraffe has once again given birth in front of an enthralled YouTube audience.

The Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, said April gave birth to a healthy male calf around 12:45 p.m. Saturday. They say more than 300,000 watched live.

Park officials say the newborn giraffe was on its feet by 1:27 p.m., and nursing by 1:51 p.m.

Animal Adventure Park We are in labor!!!!! Watch the Giraffe Cams of AAP: https://www.youtube.com/c/AnimalAdventureParkOfficial All things giraffe at AAP: www.aprilthegiraffe.com Animal Adventure & Giraffe Watch Merch...

April drew more than 232 million YouTube live views during a seven-week period in 2017 before she gave birth to Tajiri. That came as a surprise for the small zoo 130 miles northwest of New York City.

This is April's fifth calf and the second for her and Oliver.

Tajiri, the giraffe baby of April and Oliver, celebrated his first birthday in April. Animal Adventure park in Harpursville held a birthday party for the internet sensation.

Kate Collins / Staff photo