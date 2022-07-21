Amazon to buy primary health care provider for $3.9B

The senior vice president of Amazon Health Services said the acquisition is geared at reinventing the healthcare “experience.”

SEATTLE — Amazon announced Thursday it will acquire the primary care organization One Medical in a deal valued roughly at $3.9 billion, marking another expansion for the retailer into health care services.

The Seattle-based e-commerce giant said in a statement it will acquire One Medical for $18 per share in an all-cash transaction.

Neil Lindsay, the senior vice president of Amazon Health Services, said in a statement the acquisition is geared towards reinventing the healthcare “experience" for things like booking an appointment and taking trips to a pharmacy.