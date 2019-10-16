Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York is endorsing Bernie Sanders for president and will appear with him at a rally in her home district this weekend.

Sanders deputy communications director Sarah Ford confirmed the news Tuesday.

The endorsement is a major boon for the 78-year-old Vermont senator, who has faced questions over his health since suffering a heart attack two weeks ago.

The 30-year-old Ocasio-Cortez is a progressive star who notched an upset win in her 2018 primary over 10-term congressman Joe Crowley, one of the leaders in the House Democratic caucus at the time.

Both Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sanders have coveted her endorsement. Sanders and Warren are seen as being farther to the left than the other Democratic frontrunners. Sanders' poll numbers have been lagging in recent weeks while Warren has surged and is even leading in several recent national and early primary state polls.

Sanders hinted at Ocasio-Cortez's backing during Tuesday's Democratic debate in response to a question about his age, saying his skeptics should attend his Saturday rally featuring a "surprise guest." Ocasio-Cortez represents sections of Queens and the Bronx in Congress.

