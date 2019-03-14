Alex Trebek is sharing a special message of thanks to everyone who has wished him well since announcing his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

The longtime host of "Jeopardy!" said, in a video message posted on the game show's social media accounts, that he's so thankful for the hundreds of thousands of people who have sent him tweets, texts, e-mails, cards and letters.

And while he admitted he won't be able to respond to everyone individually, he says he reads everything he receives.

"I am thankful for the kind words, the prayers, and the advice you have offered and I'm extremely touched by the warmth you have expressed in your comments to me," Trebek explained.

Last Wednesday, Trebek revealed that he, like 50,000 other people in the U.S. each year, had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer but he planned to fight it and keep working. He was back at work Tuesday for 'Jeopardy!' filming less than one week after the announcement.

Trebek's message of thanks will also air before the start of Thursday's episode of "Jeopardy!" The 78-year-old finished by saying he's a "lucky guy."