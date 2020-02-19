WASHINGTON — Attorney General William Barr has reportedly told people close to him that he's considering quitting over Trump's tweets, the Associated Press reports, citing an anonymous source.

Days ago, Barr said in a television interview that Trump's behavior on Twitter and his tweets about the Department of Justice, its cases and staffers working there are making it "impossible" for the Attorney General to do his job.

In the interview with ABC News Attorney General Barr said he couldn't work with "a constant background commentary that undercuts me.” Barr also said, "I’m not going to be bullied or influenced by anybody….whether it’s Congress ... or the president."





The Associated Press contributed to this report.