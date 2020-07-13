Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57

John Travolta confirmed late Sunday that his wife died after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

Actress Kelly Preston has died at age 57.

John Travolta, Preston's husband of 28 years, confirmed late Sunday that his wife had died after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

Preston enjoyed a lengthy career in film and television, appearing in "Jerry Maguire," "Twins," and, at times starring with her husband in films like "Battlefield Earth" and "Gotti."

The couple was married in 1991 in Paris after meeting on a film set and had three children together.