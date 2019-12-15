PITTSBURGH — A 93-year-old toymaker spent most of his year working on handcrafted wooden toys to give to children for Christmas.

Pennsylvania State Police shared a photo of Ed Higinbotham showing off one of his hand-made trucks.

According to KDKA, Higinbotham made 300 wooden trucks in his home workshop in Georges Township.

RELATED: Sanitation worker puts trash bins away each week for elderly woman after witnessing her fall

“We know he makes these handmade,” state trooper Robert Broadwater said. “If you look at the bottom of the toy here, he dates them with his initials.”

Police will distribute the trucks to pre-schools and other groups in the community.