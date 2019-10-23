Two Rudy Giuliani associates, both wearing American flag lapel pins, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges they used foreign money to make illegal campaign contributions to politicians and committees to advance their business interests.

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman were arraigned in federal court in Manhattan in a case that has cast a harsh light on the business dealings of Giuliani, who is President Donald Trump's personal lawyer and a former New York City mayor.

"Many false things have been said about me and my family in the press and media recently," Parnas told reporters after the hearing. "I look forward to defending myself vigorously in court, and I'm certain that in time, the truth will be revealed and I will be vindicated."

Fruman and his lawyers had no immediate comment.

Prosecutors say Parnas, 47, and Fruman, 53, made the donations while lobbying U.S. politicians to oust the country's ambassador to Ukraine. Giuliani, who at the time was trying to get Ukrainian officials to investigate the son of Trump's potential Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, has said he knew nothing about the donations.

Trump's efforts to press Ukraine for an investigation of the Bidens are now the subject of a House impeachment inquiry.

RELATED: US diplomat: Trump linked Ukraine aid to demand for probe

RELATED: Ambassador at center of Ukraine saga says Giuliani was given role on Ukraine policy

Assistant U.S. Attorney Rebekah Donaleski told a judge Wednesday that a dozen search warrants had produced a "voluminous" amount of evidence in the case, including emails and other electronic communications.

A lawyer for Parnas, Ed MacMahon, responded by suggesting some of the communications could be protected by attorney-client and even executive privilege, since his client was doing work for Giuliani while Giuliani was representing the president.

This combination of Oct. 9, 2019, photos provided by the Alexandria Sheriff's Office shows booking photos of Lev Parnas, left, and Igor Fruman. The two business associates of Rudy Giuliani are due in a New York City court in their campaign finance case. Parnas and Fruman were to be arraigned Wednesday, Oct. 23, on charges they conspired to make illegal contributions to political committees supporting President Donald Trump and other Republicans. (Alexandria Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

AP

Prosecutors allege that Parnas and Fruman also worked with two other men, David Correia and Andrey Kukushkin, in a separate scheme to make illegal campaign donations to politicians in several states in an attempt to get support for a new recreational marijuana business. Correia and Kukushkin pleaded not guilty last week.

The four defendants are U.S. citizens, but Kukushkin and Parnas were born in Ukraine and Fruman in Belarus. All are free on bail.