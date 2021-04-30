Medina Spirit wins 147th Kentucky Derby

The win gives Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert a record seventh victory in the premier race for 3-year-olds.

Medina Spirit has won the 147th Kentucky Derby by a half-length over Mandaloun, giving Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert a record seventh victory in the premier race for 3-year-olds.

The bay colt led the $3 million race from start to finish after going off at 12-1 odds from the No. 8 post.

Medina Spirit never gave ground despite several competitors' attempts, including a late outside surge by race favorite Essential Quality entering the stretch to create a four-wide sprint.

Medina Spirit held strong to the wire for his second career victory, a strong rebound from his runner-up finish to Rock Your World in the Santa Anita Derby.

Jockey John Velazquez earned his second consecutive Derby victory and fourth overall. Medina Spirit covered the 1¼ mile in 2:01.02 and paid $26.20, $12 and $7.60.

Mandaloun returned $23 and $13.40, while Hot Rod Charlie paid $5.20 for show.

What are the post positions for the 2021 Kentucky Derby?

Post positions were announced on April 27. The favorite, Essential Quality, was trained by Brad Cox, who is a Louisville, Kentucky native. Essential Quality currently draws the No. 14 position.

What will the winner of the Kentucky Derby receive?

In addition to a blanket of hundreds of red roses, the winner for the day will receive the Kentucky Derby Trophy and will be given an honors spot in the Winner's Circle. This year, the Derby purse has reached $3 million. That means the winner will take home over 60% of that amount, which is about $1.86 million, according to CNBC.

How many races are there on Derby day?

There will be 14 races at Churchill Downs on May 1. The Kentucky Derby will take place at 6:57 p.m. Eastern/ 3:57 p.m. Pacific.

