USA TODAY's 21st annual Save Our Shows poll counts 30 network comedies and dramas "on the bubble" between renewal and cancellation. The unusually high number stems from late premieres and shifting metrics for determining their fates. Final decisions will come in mid-May, but you can vote to keep your favorites at sos.usatoday.com. Here's a status report on which shows are locks to return, fading into oblivion or truly uncertain. (A handful of very recent or soon-to-premiere series, including CBS drama Instinct and ABC's The Crossing, Alex, Inc. and Splitting Up Together are excluded.)

ABC

Renewed, or almost: American Housewife, Black-ish, The Goldbergs, The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, How to Get Away With Murder, Modern Family, Roseanne

On the bubble: Deception, Designated Survivor, For the People, Fresh Off the Boat, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Quantico, Speechless, Station 19

Canceled, or nearly dead: Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, Marvel's Inhumans, The Mayor, The Middle, Once Upon a Time, Scandal, Ten Days in the Valley

CBS

Renewed or almost: The Big Bang Theory, Blue Bloods, Bull, Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver, Madam Secretary, Mom, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, SEAL Team, SWAT, Young Sheldon

On the bubble: Code Black, Criminal Minds, Elementary, Kevin Can Wait, Life in Pieces, Man With a Plan, Scorpion, Superior Donuts

Canceled, or nearly dead: Me, Myself & I ,9JKL, Wisdom of the Crowd, Living Biblically.

CW

Renewed, or almost: Arrow, Black Lightning, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, The Flash, Jane the Virgin, Riverdale, Supergirl, Supernatural, The 100

On the bubble: iZombie,

Canceled, or nearly dead: Life Sentence, The Originals, Valor

Fox

Renewed, or almost: Bob’s Burgers, Empire, Family Guy, The Gifted, Gotham, LA to Vegas, Lethal Weapon, The Mick, 9-1-1, The Orville, The Resident, The Simpsons, Star

On the bubble: Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Last Man on Earth, Lucifer

Canceled, or nearly dead: The Exorcist, Ghosted, New Girl, The X-Files

NBC

Renewed, or almost: Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, The Good Place, Good Girls, Law & Order: SVU, Rise, Superstore, This Is Us, Will & Grace

On the bubble: AP Bio, The Blacklist, Blindspot, The Brave, Champions, Great News, Taken, Timeless

Canceled, or almost: Law & Order: True Crime

