Top Caribbean destinations for 2019, according to Airbnb
01 / 11
The U.S. Virgin Islands is the No. 1 Caribbean destination on Airbnb. Charlotte Amalie in St. Thomas has had more than a 600 percent increase in bookings over last year. Info: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/1470673?wl_source=list&wl_id=372140841&role=wishlist_owner&adults=1&children=0&infants=0
02 / 11
Puerto Rico is the No. 2 Caribbean destination on Airbnb. San Juan has had more than a 400 percent increase in bookings. Info: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/6776742?wl_source=list&wl_id=372220151&role=wishlist_owner&adults=1&children=0&infants=0
03 / 11
The Cayman Islands is the No. 3 Caribbean destination on Airbnb. Georgetown in Grand Cayman has had a 100 percent increase in bookings over last year. Info: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/5319264?wl_source=list&wl_id=372162439&role=wishlist_owner&adults=1&children=0&infants=0
04 / 11
St. John's in Antigua and Barbuda had a 97 percent increase in Airbnb bookings over last year. It is the No. 4 Caribbean destination on Airbnb. Info: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/9557263?wl_source=list&wl_id=372565270&role=wishlist_owner&adults=1&children=0&infants=0
05 / 11
Granada is the No. 5 Caribbean destination on Airbnb. St. George's, Granada had an 87 percent increase in bookings over last year. Info: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/15484142?wl_source=list&wl_id=372562667&role=wishlist_owner&adults=1&children=0&infants=0
06 / 11
The Bahamas is the No. 6 Caribbean destination on Airbnb. George Town, Exuma had an 87 percent increase in Airbnb bookings over last year. Nassau, New Providence had a 62 percent increase. Info: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/16010947?wl_source=list&wl_id=372212419&role=wishlist_owner&adults=1&children=0&infants=0
07 / 11
Jamaica is the No. 7 Caribbean destination on Airbnb. Kingston, Jamaica had an 86 percent increase in Airbnb bookings over last year. Info: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/9704003?wl_source=list&wl_id=372216708&role=wishlist_owner&adults=1&children=0&infants=0
08 / 11
Martinique is the No. 8 Caribbean destination on Airbnb. Fort-de-France had a 78 percent increase in bookings over last year. Les Trois-√élets had a 68 percent increase and Sainte-Luce, 64 percent. Info: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/4741767?wl_source=list&wl_id=372209249&role=wishlist_owner&adults=1&children=0&infants=0
09 / 11
Bonaire is the No. 9 Caribbean destination on Airbnb. Kralendijk, Bonaire had a 68 percent increase in Airbnb bookings over last year. Info: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/970375?wl_source=list&wl_id=372546679&role=wishlist_owner&adults=1&children=0&infants=0
10 / 11
St. Lucia is the No. 10 Caribbean destination on Airbnb. Gros Islet, St. Lucia had a 60 percent increase in bookings over last year. Info: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/6555868?wl_source=list&wl_id=372549288&role=wishlist_owner&adults=1&children=0&infants=0
11 / 11
Curacao is the No. 11 Caribbean destination on Airbnb. Willemstad, Curacao had a 59 percent increase in bookings over last year. Info: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/2888123?wl_source=list&wl_id=372552183&role=wishlist_owner&adults=1&children=0&infants=0
636748503693379111--9-Airbnb-Bonaire-1.jpg
Bonaire is the No. 9 Caribbean destination on Airbnb. Kralendijk, Bonaire had a 68 percent increase in Airbnb bookings over last year. Info: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/970375?wl_source=list&wl_id=372546679&role=wishlist_owner&adults=1&children=0&infants=0
Airbnb

The Caribbean has been hard hit with hurricanes in recent years.

Many islands are still coming back after Hurricane Maria and Hurricane Irma. But the islands are recovering and asking tourists to return.

Airbnb, a marketplace for home rentals, says tourists are visiting the Caribbean again and bookings are up year over year.

St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands is the top Caribbean destination on Airbnb, with a 600 percent increase in bookings over last year.

One year after Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico wants tourists back

Charlotte Amalie in San Juan, Puerto Rico isn’t far behind with a 400 percent increase. Rounding out the top three is Grand Cayman with a 100 percent spike.

Airbnb has a number of listings in the Caribbean from cottages to beachfront villas.

Take a look at the gallery above for more top picks.

One year after the hurricane: The Caribbean recovers
01 / 36
It's been a year since Hurricane Irma hit the British Virgin Islands. This is Anegada Beach Club.
02 / 36
This photo from Sept. 8, 2017, shows storm damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Virgin Gorda's Leverick Bay in the British Virgin Islands.
03 / 36
This is Anegada Beach Club in the British Virgin Islands.
04 / 36
This Sept. 8, 2017 photo shows storm damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Virgin Gorda's Saba Rock in the British Virgin Islands.
05 / 36
Cane Garden Bay is on Tortola's north shore in the British Virgin Islands.
06 / 36
This photo from Sept. 8 shows the docks damaged by Hurricane Irma at Virgin Gorda's Yacht Club Costa Smeralda in the British Virgin Islands.
07 / 36
The Baths are a beach in Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands.
08 / 36
The British Virgin Islands government has worked toward strengthening the infrastructure and moving parts of the power grid underground to protect against future damage.
09 / 36
Cooper Island is in the British Virgin Islands.
10 / 36
Manchioneel Bay is part of Cooper Island in the British Virgin Islands.
11 / 36
Scuba diving is popular in the British Virgin Islands.
12 / 36
The Kodiak Queen is a former Navy fuel barge that survived the Pearl Harbor attack. It is a dive site in the British Virgin Islands.
13 / 36
The Kodiak Queen is a former Navy fuel barge that survived the Pearl Harbor attack. It is a dive site in the British Virgin Islands. It is 57 feet off the coast of Virgin Gorda.
14 / 36
Little Apple Bay in the British Virgin Islands is known for its waves.
15 / 36
This is Long Bay in Tortola in the British Virgin Islands.
16 / 36
British Virgin Islands, SCRUB Island, Docks/MARINA & mega-YACHTS
17 / 36
After Hurricane Irma, Scrub Island expanded its secluded North Beach.
18 / 36
After the hurricane, Scrub Island Resort, Spa and Marina, part of Marriott's Autograph Collection, went through a renovation.
19 / 36
Scrub Island Resort, Spa and Marina has recovered from Hurricane Irma.
20 / 36
This is Spring Bay in Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands.
21 / 36
It's been one year since Hurricane Irma wreaked havoc on the British Virgin Islands. The beaches have been cleaned up and roads cleared,.
22 / 36
Tortola Pier Park is a major cruise destination in the British Virgin Islands.
23 / 36
St. Maarten (St. Martin) sustained damage to the airport, a handful of hotels, and the greenery and coastline. Recovery is steady and on-going.
24 / 36
St. Maarten (St. Martin) sustained damage to the airport, a handful of hotels, and the greenery and coastline. Recovery is steady and on-going.
25 / 36
This is the Guavaberry Emporium in St. Maarten. Guavaberry is the national liqueur of St. Maarten.
26 / 36
This photo provided by the Dutch Defense Ministry shows storm damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, in St. Maarten, on Sept. 6, 2017.
27 / 36
This was St. Maarten a year ago. This Sept. 6, 2017 photo provided by the Dutch Defense Ministry shows a few of the homes that remained intact in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
28 / 36
A ferry ride from St. Maarten, the luxury resort Belmond Cap Juluca in Anguilla is scheduled to re-open in mid-November.
29 / 36
Anguilla now is a far cry from where it was at a year ago. This photo was taken Sept. 6, 2017. It shows storm damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
30 / 36
The renovation of the luxury resort Belmond Cap Juluca iin Anguilla cost $120 million, three times what was originally planned.
31 / 36
Belmond Cap Juluca was scheduled to be renovated before the hurricane but the scope of the project enlarged as a result.
32 / 36
Belmond Cap Juluca is coming back in November with 108 rooms, including 42. That's up from 98 room, 18 of which were suites.
33 / 36
Belmond Cap Juluca's renovation is running on schedule.
34 / 36
Every room at Belmond Cap Juluca is beach facing with a balcony or terrace and provides direct access to the white sand.
35 / 36
Belmond Cap Juluca has 21 butlers for its guests.
36 / 36
Belmond Cap Juluca has a bay-facing infinity pool with views.
Best places to retire in the Caribbean
01 / 43
With a growing economy, seven international airports (more than any other Caribbean country) and five modern highways that crisscross the country in less than three hours, the Dominican Republic is more convenient than most islands.
02 / 43
The Dominican Republic is a favorite of nature lovers who come to see the humpback whales in the waters around Samana.
03 / 43
On a monthly budget of $2,000, a couple can live the good life with nights out on the town, plenty of play on a myriad of golf courses and household help.
04 / 43
For those who prefer to own rather than rent, you can snag a one-bedroom condo for $100,000 in the cosmopolitan capital city of Santo Domingo and in towns on the north coast. Real estate in the touristy areas like Punta Cana and Puerto Plata come with a higher price tag.
05 / 43
Away from the congested resort towns, Samaná is off the beaten track with three main towns, uncrowded palm-fringed beaches and waterfalls.
06 / 43
The biggest town, called Las Terrenas, is charming with béisbol games in the park, fried fish on the beach and, courtesy of the international community of expats, grocery stores that stock flaky French croissants, piquant German salamis and pastas from Italy.
07 / 43
Rincón Beach in Samaná on the northeast tip of the country is popular with retirees.
08 / 43
Not as pricey as some other Caribbean islands, many find Antigua’s British vibe their retirement cup of tea. There are more than 300 sublime beaches, restaurant stock is growing, nightlife is worth staying up for and the sailing scene attracts fans from around the world.
09 / 43
Although there are no targeted incentives for retirees apart from no wealth, inheritance or personal income tax, those who want long-term residency status submit a bank letter or pension statement for approval. For retirees in a rush, the process is often completed within three months.
10 / 43
Antigua's Sheer Rocks restaurant dishes up fine fare with exceptional views.
11 / 43
A pioneer in Caribbean medical tourism, the Cayman Islands also offer what the locals call a friendly tax system (you might call it offshore banking), high standard of living, top-notch restaurants, plenty of shopping, superb diving and a tight-knit expat community mostly in Grand Cayman’s capital city of George Town.
12 / 43
Seven Mile Beach is the iconic beach in Grand Cayman.
13 / 43
Sun, surf and Seven Mile Beach aside, another big ticket for retirees is healthcare. Health City Cayman Islands offers retirees cutting-edge medical care.
14 / 43
A favorite of those who squirreled away a generous retirement portfolio, the busier west side is full of real estate options and for those who prefer to strap on scuba gear or hop on a kiteboard, the east side is the place to hang your hat.
15 / 43
With year-round sunny weather and a reliable infrastructure, Curacao is a top pick with retirees who covet a city vibe, vibrant art scene in the picturesque capital city of Willemstad, stunning beaches dotting the coastline, diverse community of expats and an increasing number of nonstop flights from the U.S.
16 / 43
From exploring the storied streets and picturesque bridges in the capital city of Willemstad to mountain biking, golfing and diving, the island is a big hit with retirees.
17 / 43
Hot spots for house-hunters include the trendy east side near the Jan Thiel Beach.
18 / 43
Curacao's capital city Willemstad is chockablock with charming spots to take five.
19 / 43
For those looking for more than a palm-dotted tax haven, Angilla impresses with 33 postcard beaches, more than 100 restaurants, swanky resorts, opulent villas, funky dive bars on the beach and a melting pot of expats from all over the world.
20 / 43
In Anguilla, Cerulean Villa is on the market for 20 million dollars.
21 / 43
The five-bedroom Arushi Villa is on Rendevous Bay beach.
22 / 43
Ultimacy Villa is on the market for $5,500,000.
23 / 43
Four Seasons Anguilla Resort is where upscale villas are also for sale.
24 / 43
In Anguilla, active retirees go for the green at the Cuisinart Golf Club.
25 / 43
Jackie Cestero is one of those expats who, along with her husband, sold their home in upstate New York, packed a 20-foot container, boarded a plane with their collie Sheyne and never looked back.
26 / 43
Mead's Bay is one of 33 beaches that rim the coastline.
27 / 43
The Bahamas is not only a magnet for sun-seeking tourists but also for retirees.
28 / 43
Harbour Island is where golf carts are the transport of choice, pink sand beaches stretch along the eastern shore and the architecture is pleasantly reminiscent of New England.
29 / 43
The Bahamas' close proximity to Florida means grandparents are not too far from the grandkids in the U.S., there is no foreign language to learn and the pace of life is charmingly slow.
30 / 43
If you speak Spanish or want to learn, you’ll be right at home in Puerto Rico. Like the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Ricans are American citizens (although without a vote in presidential elections).
31 / 43
Shopping is a popular Puerto Rican pastime, with designer boutiques on beachfront promenades, and U.S. chains like Walmart, Walgreens and Starbucks everywhere.
32 / 43
Retirees can enjoy dance classes in open-air markets.
33 / 43
Kayaking through the bioluminescent bays is popular with nature lovers.
34 / 43
The currency is the U.S. dollar, Medicare is valid and electric plugs are the same as they are at home.
35 / 43
The trio that makes up the U.S. Virgin Islands — St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix — offers some of the best retirement scenarios in the Caribbean.
36 / 43
On St. John, Trunk Bay Beach is the recipient of umpteen "best beach in the Caribbean" awards courtesy of the pearly sand and clear water.
37 / 43
St. Thomas is the top choice for tax-free shopping, nightlife in the cruise port of Charlotte Amalie and lazy days in Magens Bay with a 1-mile stretch of perfect beach and acres of coconut groves.
38 / 43
If a small-town vibe is what you’re looking for, Nevis may be your island.
39 / 43
Across the channel from St. Kitts, the pretty isle is full of lures like no tax on inheritances, foreign income or capital gains, and a second passport with a real estate buy of at least $150,000 (U.S.).
40 / 43
Nevis is home to the Robert Trent Jones II golf course at the Four Seasons Resort Nevis.
41 / 43
Casa Azul at the Four Seasons Nevis Resort is close to the golf course.
42 / 43
Pinney's Beach is on the west coast of Nevis.
43 / 43
Cheryl Andrews is a U.S. citizen who owns a house on the island that she rents when she is not living in it.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com