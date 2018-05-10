Plan your week in entertainment with these highlights and pop-culture milestones:

"The Conners" premieres Tuesday on ABC.

Eric McCandless, ABC

TV

Tune in: “The Conners,” the new version of “Roseanne” without Roseanne Barr, premieres on ABC on Tuesday at 8 EDT/PDT. In the premiere, the family faces “the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before,” according to the network. The series stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Sara Gilbert.

DVD/BLU-RAY

View: Paul Rudd stars as Ant-Man alongside Evangeline Lilly as the Wasp in "Ant-Man and the Wasp," out on Tuesday. The film finds Scott Lang (Rudd) balancing life as a superhero and father. The film also stars Michael Douglas, Walton Goggins, Judy Greer and Michelle Pfeiffer.

"Marvel's Daredevil" returns for a third season.

David Lee/Netflix

STREAMING

Watch: The third season of “Marvel’s Daredevil” premieres on Netflix Friday. The series stars Charlie Cox as Matt Murdoch, a blind lawyer in New York City who becomes the superhero Daredevil at night. The series also stars Deborah Ann Woll and Vincent D’Onofrio.

Yoko Ono's album "Warzone" drops Friday.

JEWEL SAMAD, AFP/Getty Images

MUSIC

Listen: Yoko Ono’s album “Warzone” drops Friday. Ono reimagines 13 songs from her past, spanning from 1970 to 2009, plus an alternate take on her husband John Lennon’s “Imagine.”

FILM

Go to: "Halloween" starring Jamie Lee Curtis opens nationwide Friday. The film follows Laurie Strode (Curtis), who faces Michael Myers again after surviving his killing spree 40 years earlier. The film also stars Judy Greer.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com