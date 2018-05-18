The fleet and hubs of United Airlines A United Airlines Boeing 787-8 taxies for departure at Denver International Airport in July 2013. 01 / 42 A United Airlines Boeing 787-8 taxies for departure at Denver International Airport in July 2013. 01 / 42

First tomato juice. Now meals.

Earlier this week, United Airlines announced that -- in response to strong negative response from passengers -- it had reversed a decision to cut tomato juice from on-board beverage carts and would have the vegetable juice back on board this summer.

Now comes word that, as of June 1, the airline will respond to another round passenger complaints about meal changes. United said late Thursday it also will roll back modifications it made earlier this month to the premium cabin menu. (More: Fliers freak out after United cans tomato juice; airline backtracks)

The airline had “adjusted” the portion size and variety of meals offered to passengers on flights under four hours during the day. Like the tomato juice decision, the changes did not sit well with a vocal set of United customers.

“We want our customers to know that we value and appreciate them and that we’re listening,” United Airlines said in a statement, “Our customers told us that they were not happy about the menu modifications, so we made the decision to reverse the changes and return our meal service to our previous offerings.”

While United has been working on restoring customer confidence and making improvements in reliability and on-time performance, “those improvements were obscured by the silly and unnecessary, self-inflicted damage of the tomato juice and catering cuts,” Henry Harteveldt, president of the Atmosphere Research Group, said to USA TODAY's Today in the Sky blog.

The decision to reverse its menu cuts not only shows United is listening and reacting to customer complaints, said Harteveldt, but "will allow United to remain more competitive with its two largest rivals, American and Delta, and potentially stop those two airlines from enacting domestic catering cuts of their own.”

