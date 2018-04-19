Question: I've heard Treasury securities referred to as bonds, notes and bills. What's the difference?

Answer: There are lots of similarities among these three types of fixed-income investments. All three are backed by the U.S. government and can be purchased through your broker or directly from the U.S. Treasury at www.TreasuryDirect.gov.

The primary difference between them is the time each one takes to mature. Additionally, one has a different interest-payment structure.

First, Treasury bills mature in a year or less. Because of their short duration, these securities don't make regular interest payments — after all, bonds generally pay every six months, so what would a 90-day Treasury bill do? Instead, Treasury bills are sold at a discount to their face value, and investors get the full amount upon maturity.

As an example, a Treasury bill may be sold for $99 with a face value of $100. The additional $1 given at maturity represents the "interest" paid by to the investor.

Treasury notes have maturities from two to 10 years, while Treasury bonds have maturities of greater than 10 years. These both pay interest semi-annually, and the only real difference between Treasury notes and bonds is their maturity length.

Generally speaking, the longer the maturity of a Treasury security, the higher the annual yield it will pay, all other factors being equal. For example, a 30-year Treasury bond can be expected to have a higher annual yield than a 10-year Treasury note issued at the same time, which would in turn yield more than a 26-week Treasury bill.

More: Are Treasury bonds risky? Only if you plan to re-sell them before they mature

More: U.S. Treasury says first-quarter borrowing set record of $488 billion

More: Retirement planning: How much should I have saved in my 401(k) at age 40? Ask a Fool

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, a barometer for mortgage rates and other financial instruments, jumped to 3% Tuesday.

Getty Images

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The Motley Fool is a USA TODAY content partner offering financial news, analysis and commentary designed to help people take control of their financial lives. Its content is produced independently of USA TODAY.

Offer from the Motley Fool: Offer from The Motley Fool: The 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. In fact, the newsletter they run, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the SP 500!*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 2, 2018.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com