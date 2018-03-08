— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

When I wake up on the weekend and I don't want to go outside yet, I usually go on a hunt for deals from the comfort of my bed. Today, Amazon had some incredible sales on some of the best products we've ever tested and I was pretty excited about it. So whether you've been eyeing those fancy headphones (I'm looking at you AirPods) or just want to upgrade your kitchen with some reusable straws or a chef's knife, these deals are for you. Plus, it's always nice to know that you're getting a great product and saving some cash while you do it.

1. Our favorite true wireless earbuds are actually on sale

We were shocked by how much we love AirPods.

No longer are the days that we accidentally interrupt out music by disconnecting our headphone wires while jamming out—thanks to truly wireless headphones. Although it may look a bit silly having single 'buds hanging from your ears, Apple AirPods are the best truly wireless earphones out there (our tester was skeptical at first, but had to admit they're superior). They're lightweight, connect easily to Apple products, and are completely wireless. Bonus: They sound much better than their wired counterparts and also comes with a simple charging and impressive battery life.

Right now, they're on sale on Amazon. The $14 discount might not seem like that much, but Apple products rarely go on sale, and finding a deal on them on Amazon is even rarer, making this a truly incredible deal.

Get the Apple Airpods True Wireless Earbuds for $144.98 and save $14 .02

Looking to spend less than $100? Anker's Soundcore Liberty Lite True Wireless Earbuds are on sale as well. They're usually $79.99, but you can get them for $64.99 with the code "SDCLBT66."

2. The best grill tongs for the end of summer

Flip your way to your next barbecue.

We have approximately one month left of summer and grill season is still in full swing and you're going to want a good set of grill tongs for all your grilling and flipping needs. After testing a variety of grill tongs, we found that these ones from OXO bested the competition. We loved these tongs because their scalloped pincers makes it easy to grab all kinds of food and had a comfortable, non-slip grip. Right now, they're at the lowest price we've ever seen. If you're looking to spend just a little less, these ones from Weber are the best affordable grill tongs we've ever tested and are on sale for $1 less.

Get the OXO Good Grips 16" Grilling Tongs for $12.99 and save $2

3. A fast wireless charging pad for some quick juice

Charge effortlessly while you sleep.

If your phone has wireless charging capabilities, why the heck aren't you taking advantage of it? This wireless charging pad from Anker can charge your phone up to 30% faster than other wireless chargers, has a built-in cooling system so your phone won't overheat, can charge through cases, and has a non-slip surface. Right now, you can save 20% with the code "POWERAAA."

Get the Anker PowerWave Fast Wireless Charger Pad for $31.99 and save $8 with the code "POWERAAA"

4. Our favorite affordable reusable straws

Sipping for the environment.

With all the talk of how bad plastic straws are for the environment and companies phasing they out of food establishments, you may have thought about investing in a couple of reusable straws to take with you. These stainless steel straws from SipWell are the best affordable reusable straws we've ever tested and are perfect for sipping drinks around the house or office. We loved these straws because they were easy to use with water and iced coffee, the metal taste wasn't apparent while sipping, the material kept drinks colder, and they were easy to clean. Right now, you can get a set of 4 for the lowest price we've ever seen.

Get the SipWell Stainless Steel Drinking Straws for $5.89 and save $1

5. The best paper towels to stock up on

You know you'll already need them.

You're always going to need more paper towels, so when they're on sale, you might as well stock up on them. The Bounty Essentials Paper Towels are the best affordable ones we've ever tested and right now, they're at their lowest price. We loved these towels because although it's not the most strongest or absorbent paper towel out there, it gets the job done at an incredible price.

Get the Bounty Essentials for $23.83 and save $5.16

6. The best mandoline slicer we've ever tested

Perfect slices every time!

Mandoline's are literally a saving grace for those of us who are tired of cutting vegetables all the time. This handy kitchen gadget slices produce perfectly for salads, scalloped potatoes, and more. Right now, the best mandoline we've ever tested is back down to one of its lowest price. We love this model because its V blade sliced through whatever we threw at it, and offered a lot of variety with five different thickness options. It's also safer than most with rubber feet that keep it from sliding and a larger finger guard than most mandolines.

Get the KitchenAid Adjustable Handheld Mandoline Slicer for $17.99 and save $2

