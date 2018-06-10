This weekend deals feature amazing cooking products.

Instant Pot / KitchenAid

Yay it's the weekend! Whether you're spending it lounging around or catching up on tasks you cannot do during the week, I still think there's time to online shop. Each and every day, we dig through all the deals and price drops on Amazon to make sure you're actually getting a good deal. It takes time and some price comparison, but it's totally worth it for an actual good deal. This weekend we found amazing deals on popular cooking products that you'll probably want to add to your kitchen as well as some great tech.

1. A KitchenAid stand mixer in a rare color

Upgrade your counter with a stylish stand mixer.

KitchenAid

Nothing (I mean, nothing) looks better on a kitchen counter than a KitchenAid stand mixer. They're iconic, sleek, and makes your kitchen look more complete—even if you never use it. This 5-quart model is the best stand mixer we've ever tested and with good reason. It has the quietest motor, has a ton of attachments, and it makes baking a breeze. We rarely see a sale on the KitchenAid stand mixer and it's even rarer to see it in a fun color, but right now, you can get it for its lowest price Cobalt Blue. It also makes a great gift for all those fall weddings you'll end up attending.

Get the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer for $209.23 (Save $70)

2. A portable charger for power on-the-go

Never run out of battery again.

Anker

Whether you're at a concert or running errands, it's always important to make sure your phone is charged in case of an emergency. If you consistently worry about running out of battery or constantly ask friends if they have a charger, you might want to invest in a portable charger. This one from Anker has fast charging capabilities, can most phones up to six times, and has multiple ports, so you can offer some juice to a friend too.

Get the Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger for $55.99 (Save $10)

3. The cult favorite Instant Pot

Make dinner in a flash.

Instant Pot

During the school year, the Instant Pot is one of the easiest ways to whip up a quick and delicious dinner. Plus, there are so many fall recipes you can make it in like Butternut Squash Risotto and Pumpkin Walnut Chili that take way less time than traditional methods. This incredible cooking gadget has all the functions of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, and more, which means you can get all of your cooking done in one place. It's not at the lowest prices we've ever seen and we're expecting the Instant Pot to drop even lower around Black Friday, but if you wanted one now, we still think it's a great price.

Get the Instant Pot Duo 6 Qt 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $79.95 (Save $20)

4. A micro SD card for extra storage

Grab some more storage for your Switch.

SanDisk

Running out of space on your phone, your tablet, your camera, or your Nintendo Switch is the worst. You either have to go through and decide what to delete or look through your old SD cards and hope there's some storage on there. Instead, you should probably just invest in a new microSD card. This one from SanDisk has 128GB that should last you a while, and right now, it's down to its lowest price.

Get the SanDisk Ultra 128GB Micro SD Card for $25.49 (Save $8.31)

5. A fat separator for the best gravy

Great gravy every time.

Reviewed / Lindsay D. Mattison

It may only be October, but Thanksgiving is right around the corner. While you busy juggling multiple dishes, you don't want to leave your gravy is the dust and to make sure it isn’t slick with fat, you're going to want to use a fat separator. This one from OXO Good Grips is the best fat separator we've ever tested because its bottom-draining design makes it nearly impossible to pass a lot of fatty-liquid through their valves and it has a strainer at the top pour. Right now, you can get it at it's lowest price and we think it's a great choice for making gravy all year round.

Get the OXO Good Grips Good Gravy Fat Separator for $24 (Save $2)

