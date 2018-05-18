A woman prays outside the Santa Fe ISD Alamo Gym where students and faculty are being brought after a shooting at Santa Fe High School on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

SANTA FE, Texas —The 17-year-old suspect in Friday's Texas high school mass shooting wore a long coat to get his firearms into the school without anyone noticing and sketched out plans for the grisly attack ahead of time in his journal and on a home computer, authorities said.

Law enforcement officials took Dimitrios Pagourtzis into custody soon after he carried out the attack and say he is the sole gunman responsible for the mass shooting at Santa Fe High School that left at least 10 dead and 10 more wounded, according to police and prosecutors. He was charged with capital murder and aggravated assault of a peace officer.

The suspect appeared before a judge in Galveston for an initial court appearance where the charges were formally read. Pagourtzis asked to be represented by a public defender.

Gov. Greg Abbott said the shooter told investigators that he wanted to commit suicide after carrying out the shooting in a high school art room and had detailed his planning for the attack on his computer and in journals.

He added the gunman used two weapons in the attack, a shotgun and .38 revolver. Both of the firearms were legally owned by the gunman's father. Abbott said it was not yet clear if the father knew that the suspect had possession of the firearms.

The shooter apparently was able to hide the weapons under a long coat, or trench coat, he wore into school despite temperatures that hovered around 90 degrees, officials said.

"He gave himself up and admitted that he didn't have the courage to commit the suicide," Abbott said.

The incident comes two weeks before the school was set to hold graduation and as students prepared for final exams

Police said suspected explosive devices were also found on campus and off campus in the aftermath of the shooting.

Abbott described some of explosive devices found as a CO2 device and a Molotov cocktail. The governor added that it appeared the devices were assembled by the shooter and that investigators have not yet uncovered any information that would suggest that the suspect received help in building the explosives.

Abbott said authorities were speaking to two additional people of interest about the incident.

"One is a person who was at the scene," Abbott said. "We cannot definitively say whether or not that this is a person that may have had some level of involvement in the crime. There was just some suspicious reactions from this particular person and we want to make sure this person is adequately investigated. Separate from that, there is another person where we have certain information (and) we want to make sure that this other person is going to be fully interviewed to see if there is information to be gleaned."

Pagourtzis played defensive tackle on the Santa Fe High School junior varsity football team, and was a member of a dance squad with a local Greek Orthodox church. In a recap on the high school web site of an October 2016 Santa Fe High JV game, Pagourtzis was among players credited with playing "a huge role" in stopping the Ball High School's JV running game in a 14-0 victory.

Social media accounts that law enforcement officials confirmed belonged to Pagourtzis but were taken down in the aftermath of the incident featured photos of firearms, a knife, and a custom-made T-shirt emblazoned with the words "Born to Kill." He also posted a photo of a coat that included the Iron Cross insignia.

Abbott said that law enforcement officials have obtained warrants to search two residents associated with the suspect as well as a vehicle. On Friday afternoon, a column of law enforcement vehicles clogged the road leading to the shooter's home in nearby Alvin as investigators continued their search of the property

Nine of the victims killed were students and one was a teacher. Hospital officials said among those injured was a school resource officer, one of two officers regularly assigned to the school. Hospital officials also described another person injured as a middle-aged woman who was a staff member at the school.

In addition to the dead, several injured victims were transported to area hospitals.

#UPDATE There have been explosive devices found in the high school and surrounding areas adjacent to the high school. Because of the threat of explosive items, community members should be on the look-out for suspicious packages and anything that looks out of place. — Santa Fe ISD (@SantaFeISD) May 18, 2018

In the aftermath of the shooting, students had varying recollection of what happened. Some students said they heard a fire alarm activated before the sound of gunshots echoed through the school hallways. Others said that they didn’t hear the fire alarm activated until after the shooting began.

Some students didn't know it was a shooting until they got outside.

"Next thing you know, everybody looks and you hear 'boom, boom, boom, and I just ran as fast as I could to the nearest forest so I can hide and I called my mom," 10th grader Dakota Shrader emotionally explained with her mom by her side Friday morning.

Grace Johnson, 18, a senior and who is the chaplain for the school band, told CNN that she and several of her classmates huddled in a classroom as they heard the sound of gunfire.

“We were hearing gunshots and many kids were having panic attacks,” Johnson said. “We sat in a circle and prayed for all of our peers and that they were going to be all right. We prayed for whoever was doing this that something changes in them.”

The FBI, ATF, Texas Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement agencies all all investigating the incident.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said that the high school was one of dozens in the state that had received recently a safety award for its security planning.

He said that the incident suggests that it might be time for schools to limit the entrances and exits that student and staff can use and stagger start times to make it easier for school resources officers to secure a school.

"There aren't enough people to put a guard at every entrance and exit," Patrick said. "If we can protect a large office building or a courthouse or any major facility than maybe we need to look at limiting the entrances and the exits into our schools."

