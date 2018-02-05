A post-election survey suggests that Trump voters continue to stand by the president due to his perceived authenticity, despite appearing to be a "lying demagogue."

According to the study, published Wednesday by the American Sociological Review, voters can find candidates "authentically appealing" even when a candidate lies.

The study showed that even when voters believe a candidate is untruthful, they can still view that candidate as an “authentic champion of constituency.”

Researchers from the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon and the MIT Sloan School surveyed 400 people. They conducted two online experiments on a simulated college election.

The study concluded that Trump supporters were more enthusiastic in their support of him as a candidate to the extent that they justified Trump’s lie as a form of "symbolic protest." The more they viewed him as an act of protest, the more they believed him to be authentic.

“The key to our theory is that when a candidate asserts an obvious untruth as part of a general attack of establishment norms, his anti-establishment listeners will pick up on his underlying message that the establishment is illegitimate and therefore will have an ‘authentic’ appeal despite the falsehoods,” Ezra Zuckerman Sivan, professor and deputy dean at MIT Sloan, said in a statement.

In total, 177 Clinton voters, 186 Trump voters and 39 people who voted for other candidates were examined to study the inner logic of voter’s thinking to determine why Trump supporters view him as authentic.

Each participant was shown a November 2012 tweet from Trump: “The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing noncompetitive.”

The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2012

The participants were then asked whether they believed the tweet to be factually true or false, as well as their level of agreement that Trump meant the statement literally.

Here's what they found:

Trump's perceived authenticity among his voters directly correlated to subsequent enthusiasm for him. 61.8 % saw Trump as "highly authentic," and just 5.9% viewed him as "highly inauthentic." Additionally, their perception of Trump’s authenticity was higher than Clinton voters' perception was of her.

A significant number of Trump voters agreed that Trump did not literally mean the statement in his tweet. Similarly, Trump voters were more likely to view the tweet as "his way of challenging the elite establishment."

Trump voters were significantly more likely than Clinton voters to rate the statement as true: 68.8 % saw the statement as highly false, compared to 95.5% of Clinton voters.

While various other factors have been discussed to explain voter dynamics of the 2016 election — including cultural differences, echo chambers of like-minded news outlets and gender difference, according to the authors — this study showed that voters responded to the authentic appeal of the "lying demagogue" so long as that candidate appeared to "channel their grievances," the authors said.

“Our study articulates how particular grievances and resentment can create distrust in the current power structure, leading to attributions of authenticity for those candidates who seek to undermine the establishment,” Oliver Hahl of Carnegie Mellon, said in a statement.

