The back-to-school shopping spree continues.
Three more states – Texas, Massachusetts and Maryland – offer residents a tax break in time for the new school year.
Texas is up first and will hold a three-day holiday Friday through Sunday. This is the third tax holiday of the year for the Lone Star State, which had a hurricane supply holiday in April and an appliance holiday in May.
The round of sales tax holidays, also known as tax-free weekends, comes less than a week after 10 states offered similar savings. Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin held their holidays earlier this month.
More: Back-to-school shopping! Tips to save you time, money and your sanity
More: Back-to-school traditions that parents will love and kids will cherish forever
More: Tax holidays may not be the bargain you think they are, for consumers or the states
More: CVS to offer nationwide telemedicine service through smartphone video
Massachusetts' holiday is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday and is a tax break on the first $2,500 of most purchases. Gov. Charlie Baker signed the state's economic development bill Friday, hours ahead of the holiday.
Maryland shoppers have a whole week to shop tax-free starting Sunday and running through Aug. 18. Connecticut starts its week-long holiday Aug. 19.
Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire and Oregon don't need a sales tax holiday to help get ready for the new school year. These states don't have a state sales tax rate.
Sales tax holidays
Texas
Dates: Friday through Sunday, Aug. 10-12
State tax rate: 6.25 percent
What’s tax-free: Clothing, backpacks and school supplies, less than $100
Exclusions: Accessories, athletic equipment, protective equipment, computers, software and textbooks.
Full list: https://comptroller.texas.gov
Massachusetts
Dates: Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 11-12
State tax rate: 6.25 percent
What’s tax-free: Almost everything.
Exclusions: Tobacco or marijuana products, gas, electricity, cars, boats, meals and items costing more than $2,500. In Massachusetts, there is no sales tax on clothes under $175.
More info: The state legislature approved the holiday on Aug. 1 and Gov. Charlie Baker signed the state economic development bill approving the holiday Friday.
Draft list: www.mass.gov
Maryland
Dates: Sunday through Aug. 18
State tax rate: 6 percent
What’s tax-free:
- Clothing and footwear, up to $100
- First $40 of a backpack or bookbag purchase
Exclusions: Accessories, sports equipment, protective equipment and sewing materials.
Full list: http://taxes.marylandtaxes.gov
Connecticut
Dates: Aug. 19-25
State tax rate: 6.35 percent
What’s tax-free: Clothing and footwear, less than $100
Exclusions: Sports uniforms, safety apparel and clothing accessories.
Full list: www.ct.gov/drs
Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Read her Bargainista tips at TCPalm.com/Bargainista, follow her on Twitter @KellyTyko and email her at kelly.tyko@tcpalm.com. Sign up for her weekly newsletter at www.tcpalm.com/featured-newsletter/bargainistabest.