Mary Schartman chants during the #Cancel Kavanaugh Take #MeToo into the Streets protest in Cincinnati.

ALBERT CESARE, Cincinnati Enquirer via USA TODAY Network

WASHINGTON – Protesters opposing judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court are keeping up the public pressure a day after arrests that included comedian Amy Schumer and model Emily Ratajkowski.

With an initial vote expected Friday morning, attention was focused on a small number of senators considered key to either halt or approve his advancement: Republicans Jeff Flake of Arizona, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

But while folks from Maine, Alaska, Arizona and West Virginia wait , protesters from North Dakota are thrilled their senator, Heidi Heitkamp - who is facing a competitive re-election race - announced that she would vote no.

More: GOP releases summary of FBI report on Kavanaugh: 'No corroboration of the allegations'

Friday morning outside the Capitol, a group of protesters unfurled an enormous banner reading “#StopKavanaugh.” President Donald Trump said the protesters were being paid to be there, citing as evidence signs that looked too professional.

“I think we’ve regressed,” said Michelle Garvin, 62, of Crescent City, California. “And when I watch that, it’s like, maybe I’m going to come here and nothing will change, but they’ve got to know that people still care.”

Garvin remembers watching the Anita Hill hearings in 1991, and she’s not sure if the country has progressed since then, but felt obligated to protest on behalf of her kids and grandchildren. Hill in 1991 accused her then-boss, Clarence Thomas, of sexual harassment during his confirmation hearings to the Supreme Court.

“I brought them into this world,” Garvin said of her family said. “if I didn’t do anything I wouldn’t even be able to look them in the eyes.”

A few dozen protesters on Friday had also gathered in the Hart Senate Office Building, where more than 300 protesters were arrested Thursday. Police were patrolling the atrium armed with the plastic handcuffs they typically use in mass arrests.

More: Brett Kavanaugh says he regrets 'sharp' tone during Senate hearing, promises to be 'impartial'

Schumer and Ratajkowski were unapologetic about their arrests. Ratajkowski said via Twitter that she felt Senate advancement of Kavanaugh's nomination signaled the women don't matter.

“I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault,” the model posted Thursday, along with a picture of her marching with a group of women in front of the Capitol. She carried a sign that said "Respect Female Existence or Expect Our Resistance."

Kari Kerr, 47, and Laura Frisch, 44, both traveled from Grand Forks, North Dakota, to lobby Heitkamp, and were thrilled when she later announced her opposition.

“We knew that she was facing a very hard battle for her seat,” Kerr said Friday. “Her decision to say no... it wasn’t taken lightly.” Both plan to vote for Heitkamp in November.

While much of the attention has focused on the three Republicans, Democrat Manchin could also prove key: He hails from a state President Donald Trump won in 2016, and faces a tough re-election bid in the midterms. If two of the undecided Republican senators were to vote against Kavanaugh, but Manchin voted for him, that would also result in a tie and give the vote to Pence.

However, Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines will attend his daughter's wedding Saturday, which makes getting enough votes harder for Republicans. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., could decide to delay the vote past Saturday if he believes he needs Daines' vote.

Friday morning's Senate vote is a procedural move set for 10:30 a.m. ET. If it passes, it could pave the way for a final vote as early as Saturday. The vote officially gives the Senate 30 hours to debate the nomination.

The 30 hours gets divided equally between Republicans and Democrats, although it could take less time if either party decides not to use all of its allotted time. After that debate, the full Senate would then vote to either confirm or reject Kavanaugh.

In a tweet, the president said that George Soros "and others" were funding the protests.

"The very rude elevator screamers are paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad. Don’t fall for it! Also, look at all of the professionally made identical signs. Paid for by Soros and others," Trump tweeted. "These are not signs made in the basement from love! #Troublemakers."

The very rude elevator screamers are paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad. Don’t fall for it! Also, look at all of the professionally made identical signs. Paid for by Soros and others. These are not signs made in the basement from love! #Troublemakers — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2018

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com