MINNEAPOLIS — A new album of previously unreleased music from Prince's Vault will be released on Jay-Z's Tidal streaming service in 2019.

The Prince estate and Tidal announced details of the agreement Friday, two days after a Minnesota judge said the deal could go forward.

The deal represents a new meeting of the minds between Jay-Z and the Prince estate, long at odds over earlier deals prior to Prince's death and efforts since to bring to market some of the contents of Prince's vault of never-released music at his Paisley Park compound outside Minneapolis.

The deal concludes unresolved legal matters between Tidal and the estate.

The album will stream exclusively on Tidal for 14 days and be available for download. That will be followed by a global physical release by the Prince estate.

"Our only goal is to share Prince's music with his fans as he wanted," Jay-Z said in a statement. "After thoughtful and honest conversation with him, he chose Tidal as his partner for HITnRUN Phase One and HITnRUN Phase Two, and we will continue to respect and honor Prince's enduring legacy and wishes with this new collection."

Troy Carter, the former Spotify executive who now runs the Prince estate, said he was pleased with the resolution.

"We get to honor the relationship between Prince and Tidal with this album," he said in a statement. "We look forward to fans hearing the new music and experiencing the genius of Prince."

Jay-Z is working with the Prince estate to select songs for the album.

Prince died of an accidental opioid overdose on April 21, 2016. He left no will, and his multi-million-dollar estate remains tied up in probate court in Carver County outside Minneapolis.

The estate has sought ways to raise money, including opening Paisley Park as a museum and selling a sprawling luxury villa Prince owned in the Caribbean at auction in July.

