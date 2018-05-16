Photo credit: AP In this Friday, July 21, 2017 file photo Britain's Prince William (second left) and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, right are on their way to board a plane in Hamburg, Germany. Kensington Palace says Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, are expecting their third child. The announcement released in a statement Sept. 4 says the queen is delighted by the news.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed their choices for bridesmaids and pageboys for Saturday's royal wedding — and it's a kids-only affair.

In fact, every one of the little aisle-walkers and flower-children is under 10, according to a Kensington Palace statement released Wednesday.

The Cambridge kids, Prince Charlotte (3) and Prince George (4), will have starring parts. But they are used to this: They did the same thing for Aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding last May. British royal weddings rarely feature adults in these roles.

The other bridesmaids are Florence van Cutsem (3, Harry's goddaughter); Remi Litt (6, Markle's goddaughter); Rylan Litt (7, Markle's goddaughter); Ivy Mulroney (4); and Zalie Warren (2, Harry's goddaughter). The page boys are Jasper Dyer (6, Harry's godson); Brian Mulroney (7); and John Mulroney (7).

Kensington Palace said that details about the bridesmaids’ dresses and the page boys’ uniforms will be made available on the day of the wedding.

The palace previously revealed that Prince Louis, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's newborn, won't be attending because he's "too young."

Markle, 36, decided against having a maid-of-honor because she has a close-knit group of friends and didn’t want to choose one over the others, Kensington Palace said in a recent press briefing. Prince Harry's best man is his brother, Prince William.

It remains unclear who will walk Markle down the aisle.

Speculation has swirled around her father, Thomas Markle, amid media reports he is not able to attend because he is due to have heart surgery. That followed reports he accepted money to pose for paparazzi pictures in the run up to the pair's dig day.

