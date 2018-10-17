DAVIS, Calif. – Police in California are looking into claims that students used the cremated remains of one of their grandparents in a cookie recipe, and then served the cookies to other unsuspecting students.

Authorities in Davis, about 15 miles west of Sacramento, say no actual evidence has been found to support the claim.

The incident was first reported to police on Oct. 4, according to a police spokesperson.

The students who ate the supposed “tainted” cookies have not suffered any physical ailments, police said.

Maria Clayton, a spokeswoman for the Davis Joint Unified School District, said the alleged incident occurred at Da Vinci Charter School but that there is no health risk on the campus or for anyone involved.

The district would not comment whether or not any students were disciplined following the incident.

"Those who were involved are remorseful and this is now a personal family matter and we are want to respect the privacy of the families involved," Clayton said.

