90210 in real life: Scenes from Beverly Hills
The corner of N. Beverly Drive and Elevado in Beverly Hills is just down the street from the fabled Beverly Hills Hotel, and is a popular tourist spot for seeing giant mansions and oversize palm trees. Join USA TODAY for a photo tour of the city with the 90210 zip code, home to the wealthiest of wealthy and ritzy Rodeo Drive.
A Rolls Royce seen driving down the streets of Beverly Hills
Rodeo Two is the even glitzier section of Rodeo Drive, the high-rent shopping district in Beverly Hills, and a popular spot for tourists
The wide, wide streets of Beverly Hills, and those giant palm trees.
In the summer, the city of Beverly Hills puts on the BOLDBH event, which keeps Rodeo Drive stores open late on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings.
The entrance to the historic Beverly Hills Hotel.
The gothic spanish revival Beverly Hills city hall, circa 1932, was designed by architect William Gage.
Posing for Selfies on Rodeo Drive.
The iconic Beverly Hills sign welcomes tourists in three locations. This one is by the tourist bureau.
The storefront of the Giorgio Armani shop on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills
The city of Beverly Hills puts on a free fireworks show over local businesses during the BOLD event.
The entrance to the Beverly Hills Hotel.
A big yellow Rolls Royce is parked on Rodeo Drive--and has a parking ticket for parking too long.
The Beverly Wilshire Hotel is a longtime tourist favorite, and was the setting for the hit movie "Pretty Woman," with Julia Roberts and Richard Gere.
The historic Union 76 gas station is at the corner of Crescent Drive and Little Santa Monica Boulevard, and according to Los Angeles Conservancy, is "a true icon of Mid-Century Modernism." It was completed in 1965.
A former Beverly Hills post office is now a major new performing arts center
The storefront for the Rodeo Drive Cartier store
Roberto Cavalli store on Rodeo Drive
The clock for the Rodeo Drive Rolex store
The top of the historic Beverly Hills City Hall
The Paey Center for Media in Beverly Hills, home to TV screenings and events.
The BOLD nights on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, where in August on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, tores stay open later, restaurants offer specials and streets are often closed to vehicles.
BOLD nights in Beverly Hills on Rodeo Drive
Western boots on display at the West store off Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills
The Rolex store on Rodeo Drive at night, in Beverly Hills
The Yves Saint Lauren store on Rodeo Drive
Food trucks feed the masses on BOLD nights in Beverly Hills
Slippers from Dolce & Gabbana
A mannequin in Beverly Hills
The Louis Vutton store on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills at night
Live entertainment is on the bill for BOLD nights in Beverly Hills
Fireworks over the Prada store in Bevely Hills on BOLD nights
Watching the fireworks show in Beverly Hills on BOLD nights.
Rodeo drive
A yellow Rolls Royce
The Neiman Marcus store in Beverly Hills
A silver statue in Beverly Hills, on Rodeo Drive
The Two Rodeo mini-mall, just off Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.
Two Rodeo Drive
Exterior of the large Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills.
The Beverly Wilshire hotel is owned by the Four Seasons chain
Pink mini boots on display at the Beverly Wilshire hotel
Rodeo drive
Wilshire Blvd. crosses Rodeo in Beverly Hills
The Jimmy Choo store on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.
The Nate 'n Al deli is a Beverly Hills institution.
Scuplture in a Beverly Hills park.
Posing by the #ILoveBeverlyHills sign.
The park on Santa Monica Blvd. in Beverly Hills
Big wide Beverly Blvd and those huge palm trees
The Beverly Hills Hotel, off Sunset, in Beverly Hills.
The entrance to the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills hotel.
The interior of the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills hotel.
More from the Polo Lounge
The outside of the Beverly Hills hotel
The side entrance to the Beverly Wilshire hotel
Beverly Hills palm trees
James Anderson, the owner of the West store, off Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.
James Anderson and customers outside the West store in Beverly Hils.
Beverly Hills at night

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — There are actual hills here, but let's face it, most tourists never go near them. 

The action is in the flats, in the heart of the downtown and the world-renowned Rodeo Drive, home to some of the ritziest, glitziest and most expensive stores in the world, with names like Cartier, Vera Wang and Rolex. 

During August, Beverly Hills is turning its downtown into a party. It's highly unlikely you'll see movie stars, but you will find street festivals, live music, art and other festivities on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. It's called BOLD, which stands for Beverly Hills Open Late Days. 

In the summer, the city of Beverly Hills puts on the BOLDBH event, which keeps Rodeo Drive stores open late on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings.
Jefferson Graham

The event kicked off last week with a street festival, complete with a fireworks display over the Prada store on Rodeo, and will conclude with another street fest on August 25, when most of the downtown streets will be pedestrian only. This weekend, Beverly Hills will feature a Selfie station, an art walk on Friday and live music for all three nights. 

Ask Julian Gold, the mayor of Beverly Hills, about what to do in Beverly Hills, and naturally shopping tops his list. "There is a snobbery about buying something on Rodeo Drive," he says. "You could buy it on the Internet, but it's not the same. As a tourist, if I go somewhere, I like to bring something back that says I was there. And when you say you bought it on Rodeo Drive, it means something."

636691774458413454-BHBOLD-26.jpg
James Anderson, the owner of the West store in Beverly Hills, displaying a $20 trinket made partially from horse hair.
Jefferson Graham

Gold insists that going out to lunch and dinner won't cost you any more in Beverly Hills than elsewhere. James Anderton who runs the West store of cowboy and cowgirl type western fare, admits that he has high end buckles, boots and leather selling for as much as $20,000. "But we also have bracelets for $20," he says.

Still, after the sales job, the mayor admits that the best thing to do in Beverly Hills costs nothing -- people watching. 

"I like to sit down with a cup of coffee and watch the people go by," he says. "They could be tourists, they could be locals, they could be rap stars. This is a great way to spend an afternoon."

Or an evening, during BOLD. 

We brought our USA TODAY cameras to the first evening of BOLD and roamed the streets for other shots as well, including the iconic and really large palm trees, the stars of the silver screen--the Beverly Hills Hotel and the Beverly Wilshire Hotel and the iconic City Hall. See the slideshow above for our 60 plus photos of Beverly Hills. 

How to get an up-close look at the Hollywood sign
The Hollywood sign on Mount Lee in Los Angeles is one of the most photographed tourist attractions in Los Angeles. In this gallery, Jefferson Graham shows you the sign, as seen from the Mount Lee view, Lake Hollywood Park and the Griffith Park hike that takes you to the back of the Hollywood sign.
The Griffith Park hike brings you to the back of the Hollywood sign. If you hold your camera high, you can see the sign and the city without a chain link fence in the way.
A sign en route to Lake Hollywood Park makes it look like there's no way for tourists to get to the Hollywood sign, when in fact the roads are clear and open to the public.
Signs tell tourists they can't hike to the sign, but the sign isn't what it seems. Tourists are allowed to hike to view the sign, but not allowed to hike to the actual letters.
The Hollywood sign, photographed on a foggy morning before the sun came out, at Lake Hollywood Park in Los Angeles.
Tourists pose for selfies by the Hollywood sign.
The hike to the back of the Hollywood sign is popular with tourists, but the view is obstructed by a chain link fence.
The Hollywood sign as seen from the streets of Hollywood.
A sign in Griffith Park shows the various hikes to the Hollywood sign.
A wide-angle view of the back of the Hollywood Sign, via a GoPro camera, on the Griffith Park hike.
Photo tour: Graffiti steals the show in L.A.'s Arts District
The Arts District in downtown Los Angeles shows a different side of an L.A. visit, a few miles away from tony Disney Hall and upscale museums. The district touts over 100 murals and street art, 40 independent galleries and a bustling foodie scene. Mural by artist Tristan Eden.
Art on the side of the American Hotel in the downtown L.A. Arts District. Rooms start at around $100 a night, with shared bath, at the hotel, which has encouraged local artists to use its walls to express themselves. This mural is by Peter Greco
The back wall of the American Hotel, with art by El Mac, Kofie and Nuke.
The Pie Hole, one of the many foodie establishments in the Arts District of Los Angeles.
Exotic pies on display at the Pie Hole in downtown Los Angeles. Varieties include Mac & Cheese and Chicken with Cornbread
The Cereal Pie from the Pie Hole in downtown Los Angeles includes Alpha-Bits, Lucky Charms and Frosted Flakes.
Part of the UTA Hall of Fame graffiti wall, in a parking lot downtown, with 150 members of the collective.
An abandoned Ford Fairlane has become part of the art exhibit in the parking lot that adjoins the American Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.
And old, defunt ATM by the parking lot of the American Hotel is adorned with stickers, slaps (writing over a sticker) and tags - painted words.
4th Place in the Arts District of downtown Los Angeles, where even the trees have been tagged with graffiti.
The Art Share LA on 4th Place is a gallery, theater, and sometimes church that also has affordable community housing.
The Earth Crew mural, a community mural from the 1980s, is being redone.
A permissioned wall at the Container Yard,, a collection of galleries in downtown Los Angeles.
More from the Container Yard, a collection of art galleries in downtown Los Angeles. You can see City Hall in the background.
The art duo known as Valtd pose with one of their creations in downtown Los Angeles' Arts District.
Street art by the duo known as Valtd.
Graffiti art by Solomon Souza in downtown Los Angeles.
A photo shoot in front of the Cleveland Art shops in downtown Los Angeles.
A photo shoot in front of the Cleveland Art shops in downtown Los Angeles.
Cleveland Art, a collection of shops and galleries in downtown Los Angeles.
The artist Wrdsmth has painted a wall of the Cleveland Art compound.
Jefferson Graham poses with Ruth Stroud in front of the Arts District Co-op.
The Arts District Brewing Co. is one of several new breweries that have popped up to serve the influx of young people who are now visiting the area.
The Arts District Brewing Co. is one of several new breweries that have popped up to serve the influx of young people who are now visiting the area.
A mural by Syntek in downtown Los Angeles.
Local artists are not happy about an upscale gallery coming soon to the neighborhood, so they've tagged their displeasure.
A mural by Carly Ealey.
A mural in the Arts District of downtown Los Angeles.
Even the walls of apartments have murals. This is by Bo Spencer.
A collection of murals on old warehouses in Los Angeles.
The artwork of MaxThirteen in downtown Los Angeles.
Broken glass in downtown Los Angeles has been tagged.
Wurstkuche, an upscale sausage shop in the arts district of Los Angeles.
Artwork by Karen Bysert in downtown Los Angeles.
A wall of art in downtown Los Angeles.
A garage in downtown Los Angeles has given permission to local artists to paint on the walls.
The artist Edward Ruscha is immortalized atop the Pie Hole in the downtown Los Angeles Arts District.
The interior of Raven and Lily, an upscale shop in the Arts District of Los Angeles.
The Hauser and Wirth gallery in downtown Los Angeles
#Artspeaks is the new hashtag in downtown Los Angeles.
