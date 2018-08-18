Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, at a party in June, are reportedly engaged to be married.

After multiple reports and much speculation, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have made things official: They're engaged!

The singer, 25, confirmed the news on Instagram on Saturday with a picture of his fiancée, Indian actress Chopra, 36.

"Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love," he wrote along with a photo of the two of them.

Chopra's gorgeous engagement ring also is visible.

She shared the same photo on her Instagram with an equally love-filled caption: "Taken.. With all my heart and soul.."

Chopra also posted photos from what appears to be an engagement ceremony in Mumbai.

"The only way to do this... with Family and God. Thank you all for your wishes and blessings," she captioned the photos.

The pair's engagement comes after a whirlwind romance that reportedly began in May.

Loved ones are already welcoming Chopra to the family.

Nick's dad, Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr., who traveled to Mumbai with the couple, shared a loving message onInstagram.

"So happy for the engagement of our son @nickjonas and we welcome @priyankachopra into our family with love and excitement," he wrote.

Nick's brother Joe Jonas also shared the couple's photo to his social media with a sweet message.

"I couldn’t be happier for my brother. Welcome to the family @priyankachopra We love you," he wrote.

Joe's fiancée, "Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner, also wished them well.

"Wow. First I’m blessed with an incredible future brother-in-law, and now such an beautiful, inside and out, future sister-in-law. I’m so excited to welcome you into the family @priyankachopra . I love you both @nickjonas," she wrote on her social media.

