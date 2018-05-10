The iconic singing group known since 1929 as the Mormon Tabernacle Choir announced Friday that its name has changed to the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.

Little else will change about the choir, according to a release. The name change comes as The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is distancing itself from shorthand labels such as "Mormon" and "LDS."

In August, Church President Russell M. Nelson announced the "Lord has impressed upon my mind the importance of the name he has revealed for his church." He issued guidelines saying that "Latter-day Saints" was acceptable shorthand.

The choir said its new name pays tribute to the Tabernacle, which has been home to the choir since since 1867.

The Tabernacle is "known for its one-of-a-kind signature sound shaped, in part, by the superior acoustics of the building where a pin drop can be heard 250 feet away," the release says.

The Tabernacle is located on church grounds known as Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah. It is considered "a place of reverence and worship for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints," the release says.

Latter-day Saints believe the church's full name was given by revelation from God to founder Joseph Smith in 1838.

"Mormon" refers to the Book of Mormon, the faith's signature scripture. Believers say it is the word of an ancient prophet named Mormon.

More: Church leader wants people to stop using 'Mormon' and 'LDS' as substitutes for full name

Contributing: The Associated Press

The world-famous Mormon Tabernacle Choir will be singing the same tune but under a new name: the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

Rick Bowmer, AP

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com