Firefighters try to contain flames from the River fire after strong winds caused it to threaten the town of Lakeport, Calif., on Aug/ 3, 2018.

The Mendocino Complex wildfire exploded overnight to become the second-largest blaze in California history, at about 425 square miles. That's larger than 18 Manhattan Islands and roughly one-third the size of the state of Rhode Island.

The fire has destroyed about 140 structures and threatens thousands more, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire). It's only 30 percent contained.

“It is extremely fast, extremely aggressive, extremely dangerous,” Scott McLean, a deputy chief with Cal Fire, told the Los Angeles Times. “Look how big it got, just in a matter of days. … Look how fast this Mendocino Complex went up in ranking. That doesn’t happen. That just doesn’t happen.”

The fire is on pace to become the largest in state history. It's behind 2017's Thomas Fire by only a few thousand acres.

The Mendocino Complex fire is actually two fires – the River and Ranch Fires – that have grown together to create one gigantic fire.

According to Cal Fire, the Ranch Fire continues to grow in the northern and southeastern directions, "threatening communities in the fire's path." Mandatory evacuations are in place for areas in Lake, Colusa and Mendocino Counties.

That fire joins the list of massive wildfires scorching California and the western USA. There are at least 18 fires burning in California and 100 fires burning in the USA, according to the National Interagency Fire Center, which said 28,000 firefighters are battling the fires across the nation.

