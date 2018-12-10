October is beginning to look a lot like Christmas for gamblers.

The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed another $106 million and now stands at $654 million after no one matched all six numbers in Friday night's drawing.

Friday's Mega Millions drawing was worth $548 million, the third-largest in the game's history and the ninth-largest of all jackpots played in the United States.

Now the jackpot for Tuesday, Oct. 16 is the second highest of its kind. The cash option will be $372 million.

Michigan Here is another new superstition. People have won jackpots buying a Mega Millions' ticket on Friday the 13th in Michigan. A spokesman for the Michigan Lottery said three players have won a total of more than $155 million playing Mega Millions on Friday the 13th.

The Powerball drawing, set for Saturday at 10:59 p.m., has a jackpot of $314 million.

Win them both and, well, you'd make history ... and earn $968 million. Not bad for a couple of $2 tickets.

Mega Millions appears to be the big draw lately. Friday night's drawing was the 23rd consecutive one that no one matched all six numbers.

Two very lucky people won big consolation prizes: $1 million for matching the first five numbers and $3 million for doing the same with the multiplier of 3x.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 302,575,350 to 1.

The top Mega Millions jackpots of all-time: $656 million in 2012 and $648 million a year later.

To play: Select five balls 1-70 and a Mega Ball 1-25. Or ask for a Quick Pick.

The Powerball jackpot climbed after no one matched all six numbers Wednesday night, but three lucky winners matched the first five numbers for a cool $1 million.

The $314 million ranks as the 24th-highest in the game's history and the 41st-highest combined jackpot ever i the U.S..

Saturday's jackpot has a cash option of $179.4 million

No one has hit the Powerball jackpot since Aug. 11.

The odds of hitting the Powerball jackpot are 292,201,388 to 1.

To play: Select five balls 1-69 and a Powerball 1-26. Or ask for a Quick Pick.

