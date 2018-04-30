Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg welcomes app developers to the Facebook F8 2018 developer conference held at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center on May 1, 2018.

Jefferson Graham, USA TODAY

SAN JOSE — Times have changed and Facebook is changing with them.

That was the message Mark Zuckerberg stepped onto a stage in San Jose, Calif., to deliver on Tuesday, making a commitment to data privacy and security, not just to the thousands of app developers in attendance but to Facebook’s 2.2 billion users around the globe, some of whom lost faith over the Cambridge Analytica data leak.

"Yes, this is an important moment. We need to do more to keep people safe and we will. And we also need to keep building and bringing people closer together," Zuckerberg said in closing out his keynote address.

It was a critical speech from the 33-year-old Facebook chief, coming off a crushing wave of negativity that has hardened doubts about his intentions and left lasting damage to his company’s reputation.

In a tone that was less jubilant than keynotes of previous years, Zuckerberg told the crowd he has learned from the mistakes that blew up in his face in recent weeks. He pledged that Facebook would now put “people first” and adapt to evolving consumer expectations for the handling of their private information.

And, unlike in his Harvard dorm room 14 years ago, when it was just Zuckerberg and a lone server, he says he now has the money, staff and resources to make good on these promises.

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

Even before the f8 conference got underway, revelations that 87 million users had their data improperly obtained by Cambridge Analytica, the British political firm with ties to Donald Trump's presidential campaign, continued to have repercussions. WhatsApp cofounder and CEO Jan Koum announced Monday that he was leaving Facebook and the Facebook board of directors.

Still in damage-control mode, Zuckerberg announced before Tuesday's keynote that Facebook would make it possible for you to delete information the social network gathers from your activity on other websites and apps.

Facebook will soon let you delete information that the social networking giant gathers on you from your activity on other websites and apps.

More: Facebook's annual conference is big test for Mark Zuckerberg

More: WhatsApp CEO Jan Koum leaving Facebook after Cambridge Analytica

But Zuckerberg made it clear: Facebook hasn't shed its outsized ambitions. Hoping to divert some of the attention being paid to Facebook’s failings, Zuckerberg pointed to the good that has come from this massive web of digital friendships spanning the globe, from disaster relief to blood donations. And he unveiled a series of new product announcements, from a new Facebook dating tool to the new Oculus Go virtual reality headset.

The Facebook CEO, who donned a blue long-sleeved shirt and dark pants, appeared far more relaxed in addressing app developers than Congress in suit and tie, cracking jokes and grinning at shout outs from the audience.

He finished his keynote as if he were barnstorming Iowa to raise his poll numbers.

"If you believe like I do that giving people a voice is important, that building relationships is important, that creating a sense of community is important and doing the hard work of trying to bring the world closer together is important, I say this: We will keep building," Zuckerberg said.

Facebook’s F8 developer conference Facebook F8 2018 developer conference held at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center on May 1, 2018. 01 / 06 Facebook F8 2018 developer conference held at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center on May 1, 2018. 01 / 06

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com