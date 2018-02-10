LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police have arrested four people suspected to be involved in more than two dozen celebrity home burglaries over the last several months, amounting to stolen property valuing millions of dollars.

Police made the arrests through a vehicle stop in south Los Angeles after they allegedly ransacked the home of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods on Sept. 27, LAPD Capt. Lillian Carranza said at a Tuesday press conference. In the vehicle, police said they found property determined to belong to Woods as well as a firearm.

The Los Angeles Police Department displayed stolen items recovered from one of the suspect's home at a press conference on Oct. 10, 2018, at the headquarters.

Kristin Lam

Police believe the suspects are also responsible for burglaries of homes belonging to Rihanna, Christina Milian and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig. Investigators suspect they planned the burglaries by monitoring the celebrities' social media accounts and schedules, Carranza said.

At one suspect's house, police discovered a list of more than 12 potential future targets, including homes of Viola Davis, LeBron James and Matt Damon. Carranza said the department has contacted each of them.

Police also recovered more than $50,000 in cash, as well as a vehicle, firearm, jewelry, designer purses, watches and other luxury items.

The three men arrested for burglary were Tyress Lavon Williams, 19; Damaji Corey Hall, 18; and Jshawne Lamon Daniels, 19. Ashle Jennifer Hall, 34, was arrested for grand theft in association with stolen property and a firearm recovered from the vehicle. Police said they are anticipating additional arrests.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying stolen property displayed at the press conference.

