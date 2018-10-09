Last update: 9:05 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 12. Next update: By 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 13.

Airlines had waived change fees for travelers scheduled to fly to airports in the expected path of Hurricane Florence.

One small airline -- Sun Country -- also had not published any fee waiver information. Nor had Hawaiian, which does not fly to the Southeast.

Scroll down for the latest airline change-fee waivers that were in place as of 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 12.

Some airlines also had waived fees for Hurricane Isaac in the Caribbean and Tropical Storm Olivia in the Pacific near Hawaii. Links are included to those policies for the carriers that have issued them.

TODAY IN THE SKY: Hurricane Florence FAQ: What to know if you're flying

33 COOL AVIATION PICS: The 'new' Air Italy, retired United 747s + more (scroll down for full list of airline waivers):

June's #avgeek photo gallery

Allegiant

Travel dates covered: Sept. 12-16.

Rebooking window: Rebook within 14 days of advisory; travel window open-ended (see below)

Airline warns flight to Asheville, North Carolina; Charleston, South Carolina; Concord/Charlotte, North Carolina; Greensboro, North Carolina; Greenville/Spartanburg, South Carolina; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Norfolk, Virginia; Raleigh/Durham; Richmond, Virginia; Roanoke, Virginia; and Savannah, Georgia, “may be disrupted” Sept. 12-16.

More details: Passengers with reservations to/from any of the above cities, will be able to request a one-time change to their travel plans without incurring change/cancel fees. To do so, customers must call Allegiant Customer Care at 702-505-8888. Itineraries must be changed within 14 days from this weather advisory for travel on any future open date to any city in the Allegiant network, excluding San Juan.

Full fine print for Florence waivers.

Other storms: N/A

Alaska Airlines

Travel dates covered: Sept. 10-16.

Rebooking window: By Oct. 1; Flights booked beyond Sept. 20, though customers may have to pay a recalculated fare.

Airports included: Charleston, South Carolina; Raleigh/Durham.

Full fine print for Florence waivers.

Other storms: N/A.

Other storms: Olivia.

American Airlines

Travel dates covered: Sept. 10-16.

Rebooking window: Sept. 10-19; Change fee waived for flights booked beyond Sept. 19, though customers may have to pay a recalculated fare.

Airports included (Virginia): Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Newport News, Norfolk, Richmond, Roanoke

Airports included (North Carolina): Asheville, Charlotte, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Greenville, Jacksonville, New Bern, Raleigh/Durham, Wilmington

Airports included (South Carolina): Charleston, Columbia, Florence, Greenville/Spartanburg, Hilton Head, Myrtle Beach

Airports included (Georgia): Augusta, Savannah

Full fine print for Florence waivers.

Other storms: Issac, Olivia.

Delta Air Lines

Travel dates covered: Sept. 11-17.

Rebooking window: By Sept. 21; Change fee waived for flights booked beyond Sept. 21, though customers may have to pay a recalculated fare.

Airports included (Virginia): Charlottesville, Norfolk, Newport News, Richmond, Roanoke.

Airports included (North Carolina): Charlotte, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Jacksonville, New Bern, Raleigh/Durham, Wilmington.

Airports included (South Carolina): Charleston, Columbia, Greenville/Spartanburg, Myrtle Beach.

Airports included (Georgia): Augusta, Savannah

Full fine print for Florence waivers.

Other storms: Olivia.

Frontier Airlines

Travel dates covered: Sept. 10-16.

Rebooking window: By Oct. 1.

Airports included: Charleston, South Carolina; Charlotte, North Carolina; Greenville/Spartanburg, South Carolina; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Norfolk, Virginia; Raleigh/Durham; Savannah, Georgia.

Full fine print for Florence waivers.

Other storms: Olivia.

Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian does not fly to any destination currently in the projected path of Hurricane Florence.

Other storms: Olivia.

JetBlue

Travel dates covered: Sept. 11-16.

Rebooking window: By Sept. 20; Flights booked beyond Sept. 20, though customers may have to pay a recalculated fare.

Airports included: Baltimore; Charleston, South Carolina; Charlotte, North Carolina; Raleigh/Durham; Richmond, Virginia; Savannah, Georgia; Washington Dulles; Washington Reagan National.

Full fine print for Florence waivers.

Other storms: N/A.

Southwest Airlines

Travel dates covered: Sept. 10-17

Rebooking window: Within 14 days of original flight date

Airports included (Maryland): Baltimore/Washington

Airports included (Virginia/D.C.): Norfolk, Richmond, Washington Dulles, Washington Reagan National

Airports included (North Carolina): Charlotte, Raleigh/Durham

Airports included (South Carolina): Charleston, Greenville/Spartanburg

Alternate option: Customers ticketed to fly through Charleston, Charlotte, Greenville-Spartanburg or Raleigh/Durham may change their origin or destination to Atlanta or Jacksonville, Florida, without paying any additional charge (with the same date restrictions).

Full fine print for Florence waivers.

Other storms: Isaac.

Spirit Airlines

Travel dates covered: Sept. 12-16

Rebooking window: Sept. 10-20; Change fee waived for flights booked beyond Sept. 20, but fare difference may apply.

Airports included: Asheville, North Carolina; Greensboro, North Carolina; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Richmond, Virginia.

Full fine print for Florence waivers.

Other storms: Isaac.

Sun Country Airlines

Travel dates covered: Sept. 13.

Rebooking window: Sept. 23; Change fee waived for flights booked beyond Sept. 23, but fare difference may apply.

Airports included: Savannah, Georgia.

Full fine print for Florence waivers.

Other storms: N/A.

United Airlines

Travel dates covered: Sept. 10-16.

Rebooking window: Sept. 10-20; Change fee waived for flights booked beyond Sept. 20, though customers may have to pay a recalculated fare.

Airports included (Virginia): Charlottesville, Norfolk, Richmond, Roanoke, Shenandoah Valley

Airports included (North Carolina): Asheville, Charlotte, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Raleigh/Durham, Wilmington

Airports included (South Carolina): Charleston, Columbia, Greenville/Spartanburg, Myrtle Beach

Airports included (Georgia): Savannah

Full fine print for Florence waivers.

Other storms: Olivia.

COOL AVIATION PICS: Fighter jets, Boeing 747s, airport photos & more

July's #avgeek photo gallery

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com