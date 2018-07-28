Chipotle is celebrating National Avocado Day July 31 with a freebie.

UPDATED: Chipotle has extended the deal through Aug. 1. Learn more here.

There's a rare chance to save some green on your Chipotle run Tuesday.

For National Avocado Day, the fast-casual Mexican chain is giving away free guacamole with online and mobile app orders. Yes, for one day, Chipotle Mexican Grill won't charge extra for guac as long as you enter the coupon code, AVOCADO.

We spell it all out in our step-by-step below.

"Our fresh, homemade guacamole has a massive fan following," said Chris Brandt, Chipotle's chief marketing officer in a statement. "We want to show our love for the avocado and reward our customers' guac obsession."

There's a limit of one free item per customer while supplies last, according to the offer's fine print. The offer "requires regular-priced purchase of an entree, excluding kids' meals."

The made-up holiday of the healthy fat fruit was founded in 2017 by California-based Model Meals delivery service. It shouldn't be confused with National Guacamole Day, which is Sept. 16.

“We were shocked to see that there was no national day to celebrate our beloved avocado and we HAD to take action,” according to a Model Meals blog post. “Now, every year on July 31st we'll celebrate the beauty of our favorite healthy fat/fruit.”

July 31 also is National Raspberry Cake Day and National Mutt Day.

Steps to free guac

Log in or create an account in the Chipotle Apple or Android app or www.chipotle.com. After selecting a burrito, bowl, salad or tacos as an entree, choose guacamole as an add-on, a side item or a regular order of chips and guacamole. Click "View or Redeem Offers" and select "Add an Offer. Enter coupon code AVOCADO and finish checking out.

Other avocado deals for Tuesday

First Watch: If you're signed up for the chain's email club, check your inbox for a $2 coupon off an entree to use weekdays through Aug. 18. Sign up for the email club at www.firstwatch.com/eclub and get a buy-one-get-one free coupon and a free meal for your birthday.

Freebirds World Burrito: Get free guac on all Monster Burritos or larger Tuesday. To get this in-restaurant offer, mention it at the register. One per visit.

FREE SHAVOCADO 🥑 FREE GUAC on all Monster Burritos or larger tomorrow (7/31) for #NationalAvocadoDay! pic.twitter.com/1tyNy5ta6J — Freebirds World Burrito 🌯 (@FREEBIRDS_WB) July 30, 2018

honeygrow + minigrow: Get a free avocado add-on topping all-day Tuesday for salads and stir-fries when you download the new honeygrow + minigrow app, use QR code or a coupon on this link.

Jimboy's Tacos: Through Aug. 7, add guacamole to any menu item for $1 when you mention the “Guac for a Buck” promotion.

$1 GUAC 🥑⁉️ Stop by and add guacamole to your order for ONLY $1‼️🥑 GUAC DON’T RUN to your nearest #JimboysTacos to get this deal‼️🥑 pic.twitter.com/ZD4seac4gE — Jimboy's Tacos (@jimboystacos) July 30, 2018

Local deals: Locally-owned businesses and smaller chains may also have specials on wings, lasagna and cheesecake. One of the easiest ways to find out is to check restaurants' social media channels.

Save more green Tuesday

These deals aren't avocado-related and are available at participating locations.

Baskin-Robbins: To mark the end of National Ice Cream Month Tuesday, all regular and kid-sized scoops will be $1.50 at participating locations.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Through Sept. 2, the chain has a coupon for $10 off a $40 food purchase, which can be used when dining in, takeout and delivery orders. For online orders, use promo code 10OFF40.

Bojangles': For a limited time, get a 32-ounce cup of the fast-food chain's iced tea for $1 at participating locations.

Boston Market: Through Tuesday, buy one pot pie and a drink and get one free with a coupon posted at www.bostonmarket.com.

Solve the what's for dinner probem two nights in a row. Buy One Take One is back! pic.twitter.com/NH4T9nmWVr — Olive Garden (@olivegarden) July 23, 2018

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Through Sunday, dine-in and order three signature dishes from the “Carrabba’s Today, Carrabba’s Tomorrow” menu and take home a free order of lasagna.

Cumberland Farms: Through Labor Day, get a Hyperfreeze frozen drink for 69 cents.

Dairy Queen: For a limited time, download the Dairy Queen app and register for an account and get a free small Blizzard treat at participating locations. Limit one offer per person per visit. There also be weekly exclusives through the app.

O’Charley’s: Weekdays through Aug. 10, get any burger with a side of fries for $5 during “$5 BurgerFest.”

Olive Garden: The chain’s popular “Buy One, Take One” promotion is available through Sept. 23. When you order select entrees, take a second one home for free.

Buy one fresh, made from scratch entrée, get one free! Taste the difference fresh makes. Valid thru 8/5. Dine-in only. One redemption per table. Get offer at https://t.co/6mk1NyptV8 pic.twitter.com/c8O0NO9QLW — P.F. Chang's (@PFChangs) July 26, 2018

P.F. Chang’s: Through Sunday, buy one regular-priced entrée and get another free with a coupon posted at www.pfchangs.com/freeentree. Dine-in only and some exclusions apply.

RaceTrac: Through Tuesday, kids 12 and under get a free kids cup of ice cream at locations with Swirl World treat centers or get a 16-ounce cup for a $3 flat rate.

Wawa: Through Sunday, it's Siptopia time at Florida locations and Hoagiefest at Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland locations, which means discounted hoagies. With Siptopia in Florida, 16-ounce made-to-order drinks on sale for $1.99 each.

