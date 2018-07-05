Trump asks West Virginia voters to 'remember Alabama,' as primary looms

President Trump weighed in Monday on West Virginia's Republican U.S. Senate primary, urging GOP voters to "remember Alabama" and reject a candidate who was a coal mining executive recently released from prison. GOP candidate Don Blankenship spent a year in prison in connection with the 2010 coal mine explosion that killed 29 people. Trump's reference to Alabama was a nod to GOP candidate Roy Moore, who lost a special Senate election last year after allegations of past sexual misconduct. West Virginia is one of four states holding primary elections Tuesday. Voters in Indiana, Ohio and North Carolina will also head to the polls.

Tick season is in full-swing

May begins the three-month span with the greatest risk for tick bites, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That also means more risk of Lyme disease, a tick-borne infection that is on the rise. The CDC said 30,000 cases of Lyme disease get reported annually, but agency cities studies that suggest the number could be 10 times higher — about 300,000. Lyme disease, if not treated, can produce severe arthritis or cause neurological or cardiac problems. If you've been told ticks jump off trees and onto your body, and the best way to remove a tick is to burn it off, it's time to read up.

Meet the National Rifle Association's new president

Oliver North will be the National Rifle Association's new president. North, who served as President Ronald Reagan's deputy director of the National Security Council, is a conservative commentator who was once implicated in the Iran-Contra scandal. The NRA said Monday it selected North, a retired Marine lieutenant colonel, after the gun lobby's current president, Pete Brownell, announced he would not be running for a second term.

Lava destroys homes as residents deal with terrifying 'part of living in Hawaii'

Lava spewing from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has destroyed dozens of homes on Hawaii's Big Island. The volcano has been erupting since 1983, with only occasional pauses. This "episode" of eruption began Thursday. The U.S. Geological Survey has measured hundreds of earthquakes on the island since the eruption, though many were small. The quakes are one side effects of the erupting volcano as magma makes its way up to the surface. So far, more than 1,700 people were evacuated from the area and must wait to learn whether their homes are still standing. “I knew about the volcano when I moved here. It’s part of living in Hawaii," evacuee Sammy Walton said. Traveling to Hawaii? Here's what you need to know.

'Miracle' boy regains consciousness after parents sign organ donation papers

An Alabama boy who suffered brain damage in an accident started showing signs of mental cognition a day before doctors were going to end his life support. Trenton McKinley, 13, from Mobile, Ala., was so close to death after a March utility vehicle accident that his parents signed papers to donate his organs to five separate children needing transplants. “I hit the concrete and the trailer landed on top of my head. After that, I don't remember anything," Trenton told WALA-TV. Trenton, who was rushed to the hospital with seven skull fractures, is slowly recovering. Trenton said there's only one reason he is alive: "There's no other explanation but God."

