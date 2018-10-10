Police escorted a woman off of a plane Tuesday after she brought an unexpected furry friend on a Frontier Airlines flight from Orlando to Cleveland – a squirrel.

The woman informed Frontier Airlines she was taking an "emotional support animal" on the flight when she made her reservation, according to the Associated Press. However, she did not say the animal was a squirrel. The airline said they called Orlando police after they asked the woman to leave the plane with the animal and she refused. The airline does not allow "rodents" on board, including squirrels.

Other passengers also had to disembark while the woman was taken into the airport, delaying the flight by approximately two hours, according to the AP.

This incident comes after multiple airlines have tightened restrictions on emotional support animals. Delta Airlines announced in January that customers must provide 48 hours advance notice and submit three forms to bring the animal on board. United Airlines, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines have all adopted their own policies on support animals in the last year, citing a sharp increase in the number of "comfort" pets on flights. In the past, flyers could present documentation at the airport.

Delta Airlines also banned "pit bull type dogs" as either comfort or service animals on flights after several workers were bitten this year, according to the airline.

Julia Papesch, a graduate student at Florida State University, tweeted a video of the woman being wheeled off of the flight by airport staff.

Many were also puzzled by the incident on social media.

I have heard it all now. "Emotional support" squirrels? SMH... https://t.co/63iDwfBtrb — Breck Worsham 🇺🇸 (@RebekahWorsham) October 10, 2018

Since you don’t mention his removal, I assume the squirrel landed safely and made his connecting flight. — Christine (@nycradiogirl) October 10, 2018

