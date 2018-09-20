HOUSTON — A former Southwest Airlines employee has filed a discrimination lawsuit claiming the airline allowed employees to create a whites-only break room at Houston’s Hobby Airport.

Jamel Parker, who was fired by Southwest last year, says he learned about the so-called “WB” when he started working for the airline in 2013. He claims it existed for years until a recent renovation of Hobby Airport.

Parker’s lawsuit also claims black employees found a noose made of bungee cords at a Southwest gate at Hobby.

His lawsuit alleges black employees are held to a higher standard than their white counterparts.

Parker claims he was fired in 2017 after he ran over a power cord and failed to report it. He cites two similar cases involving white employees who were disciplined but not fired.

Southwest said in a statement that it wouldn’t comment on matters relating to litigation, but that the company works “to foster an environment that is diverse and inclusive. We do not tolerate or condone discrimination of any kind.”

