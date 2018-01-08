A controversial ban on face coverings known as the “Burqa Ban” went into effect in Denmark Wednesday, as some Muslim women vowed to take to the streets wearing their Islamic veils in protest.

The ban, which was presented by the center-right governing coalition, was approved by the parliament in May.

Marcus Knuth of the ruling Venstre party, said burqas and niqabs were “strongly oppressive.”

However, others accuse the Danish government of discrimination. Protests against the ban were planned Wednesday in cities, including the capital Copenhagen.

More: Dutch parliament approves limited ban on burqa, niqab

Related: Austria wants to ban headscarves in elementary schools and kindergartens

One woman, who Reuters news agency would only name as a 21-year-old named Sabina, said she would not remove her niqab - a head covering that leaves only the eyes exposed - unless it was her own choice.

“All women should be free to dress as they please and to wear clothing that expresses their identity or beliefs,” said Fotis Filippou, Amnesty International’s deputy director for Europe.

“Whilst some specific restrictions on the wearing of full face veils for the purposes of public safety may be legitimate, this blanket ban is neither necessary nor proportionate and violates women's rights to freedom of expression and religion,” Filippou added.

Police said people who planned to wear burqas and niqabs at the protests would not be fined, but police spokesperson Benny Ochkenholt told DR, the public broadcaster, that people who wore full face veils on their way to and from the protests could be penalized, the Independent newspaper reported.

Denmark has tightened immigration rules in recent years, and adopted a law in 2016 that required newly arrived asylum-seekers to hand over their valuables – such jewelry to help pay for their upkeep.

Those who break the law for the first time can be fined $157, and repeat offenders face fines of up to $1,570, or six months in jail.

Austria, France and Belgium have introduced similar bans, which they say are not aimed at any particular religion. But the bans are seen as directed against the niqab and burqa. Few Muslim women in Denmark wear the full face veils.

Under the law, people are allowed to cover their face when there is a “recognizable purpose,” such as cold weather, or when wearing motorbike helmets on the roads.

Anyone forcing a person to wear garments covering the face by using force or threats can be fined or face up to two years in prison.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com