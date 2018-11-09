Are you ready to catch this dose of cuteness?

Build-a-Bear Workshop is releasing the latest in its Pokémon series on Thursday, Sept. 13.

Snowy white with light-blue eyes, the Pokémon Alolan Vulpix and trading card is $28.

Add a cape, sound and a trading card game and pay $60 plus tax. The cape is $12.50 plus tax if purchased separately.

Get your new Pokémon while supplies last.

Build-a-Bear Workshop

Want this cute little bear? Fox? Whatever it is so badly you can't stand it? Better not wait. Other Build-a-Bear fans won't.

More: Build-a-Bear 'Pay Your Age' sale is back for birthdays only

Like All the Moms? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

READ MORE:

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com