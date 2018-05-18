Harold Percy

Provided/Hamilton County Justice Center

The co-owner of a Forest Park, Ohio, printing company was sentenced to six years in prison this week after he admitted engaging in sex acts with a teenage employee.

Harold Percy, 56, pleaded guilty last month to two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. Court documents say Percy is co-owner of Corporate Document Solutions.

The charges surrounded two separate incidents, in 2013 and 2014, when the girl was 15.

According to a lawsuit the girl filed against Percy, the first incident happened on a Saturday in either October or November 2013.

Percy drove the girl from the business to a Cincinnati Cyclones hockey game at US Bank Arena. He had asked her mother for permission, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit says he gave alcohol to the girl at work. He continued to buy her beer at the hockey game and repeatedly gave her more during the game, it says.

“The defendant continued to purchase alcohol in plain view and induce (her) to drink the alcohol,” the lawsuit says.

It says Percy then engaged in a series of sex acts with the girl inside his vehicle, which was in the arena’s parking garage. She was intoxicated, it says. Percy initially was charged with rape, but those charges were dropped as part of his plea.

The lawsuit says the girl continued to work for Percy’s company because she was afraid her mother, who also worked there, would lose her job if she told anyone what happened.

In mid-February 2014, the lawsuit says Percy “used that fear to get (the girl) into an area of the printing company at CDS, which he used as a makeshift apartment, and again he raped her.”

A $65,000 settlement was reached in January, although attorneys for the girl are appealing because they say the agreement was never finalized.

The lawsuit also says Percy's wife, who co-owns the company, "knew, or should have known, that her husband…was using the business to prey on its female employees for his own sexual perversions."



