WOODLAND PARK, N.J. – A billboard sporting a photo of President Donald Trump and the phrase "Our leader the idiot" is causing some upset in a New Jersey town.

Union Township quickly said the town had no involvement with the "potentially offensive" billboard, posting on Facebook that billboards are privately owned and the municipality has no authority or approving rights on what goes on them.

The billboard, owned by Out Front Media, was paid for by Neil Harrison, an activist from the Bronx, New York, who is using the billboard to produce a documentary, according to News12. Harrison said he paid about $1,000 for the billboard and that, while it will promote his documentary, it also is to spread "his message against the president."

Harrison said that because New York does not allow political messages on billboards, he chose New Jersey instead.

Union Township Public Information Officer Natalie Pineiro said the billboard does not violate any local ordinance or law.

Pineiro told the Associated Press that people began noticing the billboard late last week and that she returned to work on Monday to find “dozens” of voicemails from residents. Pineiro said there were more than 100 comments on the town’s Facebook page.

The response has been “overwhelmingly negative,” Pineiro said, according to the AP.

While Harrison said the billboard is to promote the documentary, Pineiro said Harrison's motive was "transparent."

"It's clear what his intentions were and now the township has been the recipient of his circus-like crusade," Pineiro said.

However, the billboard does not reflect the town's values, she said. Pineiro said much of the outrage is because people believe it is a reflection of the community.

"No matter what, it's about common decency and respect for us," she said.

The township said people offended by the billboard should contact Out Front Media. An email to Out Front Media was not immediately returned.

