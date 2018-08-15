ROCKPORT, Ind. – Authorities are investigating allegations in southern Indiana of animal abuse and a shelter in the form of freezing kittens that were still alive as a way to euthanize them.

The initial investigation was led by the Spencer County Sheriff's Office, which refused to comment about the case to the Courier & Press. Officials said they turned the investigation over to the prosecutor's office due to a potential conflict of interest.

Thomas Pulley, Spencer County chief deputy prosecutor, said they'd sent the case to State Police and received confirmation of receipt.

Former Spencer County Animal Shelter worker Bridget Woodson said that during her 3.5 months working at the county's shelter, she'd been asked on two separate occasions to put still-alive kittens in a plastic bag and then into a freezer to kill them at the direction of the Spencer County Animal Control Officer. The Courier & Press is choosing not to identify the officer since no formal charges have been filed in the investigation.

A call to the officer was unanswered as was a text message. Calls to the shelter were unanswered, and the shelter's Facebook page has been taken down.

"I had to do something," Woodson said, when asked why she decided to quit her job at the shelter and come forward publicly about the alleged abuse. "I'm super concerned about the animals. If this is deemed as acceptable and no one is held accountable, what else will start to slip through the cracks."

A statement from Jefferson A. Lindsey, attorney for the Spencer County Animal Control Board, said changes to their policies and procedures have been made, although a message asking for further comment about what changes were made went unreturned.

"The board acknowledges that actions have occurred that are fundamentally opposed to that mission," the statement from Lindsey read. "In response, the board has carefully reviewed its policies and has adopted new policies and procedures to address those unacceptable actions."

Woodson, who said that while working at the shelter she was tasked with cleaning kennels and helping to care for the dogs and cats among other tasks, said she was first asked to put an injured cat in the freezer about a month into her job. At that point, she was given an option to take the cat to the vet instead. Woodson said she opted to do that.

The second incident was on July 31.

The kitten in that incident, Woodson said, was injured but still able to use its body and move about. Both incidents, she said, were during the morning when the veterinarian's office was still open.

"She told me to put it in the freezer," Woodson said, referring to the animal control officer. "I told her it was still moving around, and she told me to still do it. I took it to the vet on my own and told them that if the money was the problem they could bill me."

Woodson shared a screenshot of a text message exchange that she said is between her and the animal control officer.

"Hey. I took the cat to the vet and had it put down," Woodson's text message read. "You can take the cost out of my pay check if that's a problem. I will not be putting live animals in the freezer if there's another option available, please don't ask me to do that again."

The animal control officer responded, according to the screen shot with, "That's fine but so you know, the freezer option is no less humane."

The American Veterinary Medical Association Guidelines for the Euthanasia of Animals said "slow chilling or freezing of unanesthetized animals" is an unacceptable method of euthanasia.

Woodson said she went to the shelter's board after the second incident to report the abuse but felt like the allegations weren't taken seriously. She wanted to continue her work at the shelter but said after she went forward at the board meeting, things were "made very hard" for her at work including unprofessional behavior, animosity and "careless" things being done that put her and the animals at risk.

"I loved my job there," she said. "I loved helping and working with the animals. I didn't want to quit. But I knew what they were doing wasn't right, and I needed to do something."

Thomas Pulley, Spencer County chief deputy prosecutor, said the prosecutor's office received a preliminary report from the sheriff's office which has been turned over to Indiana State Police for investigation.

"I'm not able to comment on that at this point because of the ongoing nature of the case," Pulley said.

State Police Public Information Officer Todd Ringle said he hopes they'll be able to comment more about the case toward the end of the week.

