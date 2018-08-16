Striking images of Alcatraz Island

Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Along with Fisherman's Wharf, the Golden Gate Bridge and riding a cable car, a trip to Alcatraz Island makes the "must-do" list of many San Francisco tourists. Alcatraz Island — "the Rock" — has a tumultuous history that dates back to the 1850s when it was used as a military post to protect the San Francisco Bay shoreline. By 1860 the fort was remodeled into a military prison and became notorious for incarcerating gangsters including Al Capone. After the prison was shut down, it became occupied in 1969 by Native Americans looking to reclaim the land for their people. Declared a National Historic Landmark in 1986, today you can visit Alcatraz by ferry boat to tour the island and former prison grounds.

