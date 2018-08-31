DESOTO, TX — Dallas Sheriff's Office tell us the motorcycle driver was southbound on I-35 and Parkerville, in DeSoto. He was traveling with some other riders there just before 2:00 a.m.

They say he somehow lost control of his motorcycle and fell off, while his bike continued down the freeway.

He got up and was leaving the highway when an SUV hit him, deputies say. He died at the scene.

No word if the SUV driver will face charges, and deputies have not yet identified the victim.

