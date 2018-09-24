MESQUITE, Texas -- A Mesquite man is charged with capital murder in connection to a 3-year-old's death.

On Thursday, Sept. 20, officials responded to a 911 call to a home in the 1500 block of Sandalwood Drive, where they found the child unresponsive. According to Mesquite police, the mother's boyfriend, Warren L. Cooney, 26, was supervising the 3-year-old.

The boy was sent to a Mesquite hospital, where he was pronounced dead later that evening. An autopsy revealed that the child had "numerous internal injuries."

Cooney's bond was set at $150,000.

