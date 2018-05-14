SPRINGTOWN, TX -- A Parker County family is remembering their 10-year-old son who died 5 years ago Sunday in a tragic bus accident.

The boy, Haven Norton from Springtown, was hurrying from his home on Hilltop Meadows Dr. to catch his bus on May 13, 2013, when he tripped and fell in the road.

The bus driver didn’t see the boy fall which led to Norton being hit and killed.

The boy’s mother, Shannon Norton, saw the accident unfold before her eyes.

“He gave me a kiss and he said, ‘I love you momma, and I’ll see you after school,’” Norton said. “That was the last thing I got to hear from him. He went to go across, and the driver took off before he was out of the way.”

“There was nothing anyone could do,” Norton said.

Investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety performed drug and alcohol tests on the bus driver, who passed both.

They determined she wasn’t at fault, and no charges were ever filed. Norton, however, said her family settled for an undisclosed amount of money with Springtown ISD.

Still, the sting of Haven’s death hasn’t left Norton. She told WFAA that accepting she lost him in a freak accident hasn’t been easy.

“People tell me that it will get easier, but it doesn’t feel like it will,” Norton said. “It feels like it was yesterday all over again.”

Norton moved away from Texas after the accident but has since returned with her family.

They visited the spot where Haven was hit by his bus on Sunday, the 5-year anniversary of his death.

A memorial has been permanently placed for Haven on the side of the road. Photos, a cross, and some of Haven’s favorite things are inside a concrete circle.

Norton, accompanied by neighbors, her mother, and other two children wrote prayers on balloons and let them go.

“It’s our way of dealing with what happened,” Norton said. “Everyone in our family does this often. I have him with me, and I know that we’re going to see him again.”

Instead of celebrating Mother’s Day, Norton carried a heavy heart wishing she could hug her son who would be 15 this year.

Her message to any parent is simple.

“You can never be too cautious, and always hug your kids and tell them that you love them…especially today,” she said.

